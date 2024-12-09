Callum Lang admitted his fifth yellow card of the season was ‘stupid’ as he serves a one-match ban against Norwich.

But Pompey’s key attacking talisman revealed missing Tuesday night’s clash at Fratton Park will give him some time to recover from a knee injury he’s carrying.

Lang was once again crucial for his side as they delivered a landmark 3-0 win over Bristol City, grabbing his fifth goal of an outstanding campaign.

Lang told BBC Radio Solent: ‘I normally hit my yellow cards at some point. It was a stupid one, but it is what it is.

‘I’ve got to rest up now. I’ve been struggling with a bit of a knee injury so I’ve got to use that time right and get ready for Friday.

‘I just need to use the rest and get ready for Friday. We’ve got a big lift in the camp and we need to keep this momentum going now.’

The Bristol City win makes it back-to-back home successes for Pompey and one loss in five, as John Mousinho’s side breathe life into their campaign.

The Scouser stated there’s always been belief in the Blues camp such form was within the group’s reach, as they toiled through a tough opening to their Championship return.

Lang added: ‘We’ve always been in a good place around the training ground.

‘At the start we knew it wasn’t good enough but we’re confident in the team and the staff around us.

‘We knew it would turn around at some point, but you get punished if you don’t put games to bed.

‘That happened a lot at the start of the season. We were playing well but not putting games to bed - losing games we should’ve drawn or drawing games we should’ve won.

‘That looks like it’s turned for us so we need to keep it going. We know if we keep this momentum going we’re a good side.’