Summer transfer window: When does it open for Portsmouth? Deadline day, other key dates for your diary

Much has been made about his Blues overhaul following a disappointing end of the season – but it has centred entirely on departures rather than arrivals.

There has been a few murmurings – with Swindon’s Scott Twine and WBA keeper Josh Griffiths two of the more reliable mentions.

But nothing’s close, which adds to the growing unease among sections of the Fratton faithful who are desperate for some positive, concrete transfers news.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet when can the Blues actually get down to some proper business and welcome new faces through the door? And what’s the paramaters of this summer’s transfer window?

Here’s a quick guide to some key dates that might help.

When does the summer transfer window open?

We do know that Pompey are in discussions with players Danny Cowley is keen to recruit – but the transfer window doesn’t officially open until Wednesday, June 9.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is set for a busy summer at Fratton Park

Players can, of course, be signed before this date, but all too often the signing announcement is accompanied by a line stating ‘to be confirmed on...’.

Alternatively, if the said player is arriving on a free transfer, it might not become official until the expiry of any existing contract, normally at the end of June.

Regardless, this summer’s window will operate for 12 weeks, ending at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Will there be signings before Pompey report back to training?

The Blues return for the start of pre-season training on Monday, June 28, and the manager has said he wants his new-look Blues squad completed by then.

It represents a tall order given the nature of the overhaul currently under way.

If it is to be case, expect a busy couple of weeks in the build-up to that date.

Cowley has admitted he needs at least eight new players.

But that could increase given the fact that none of the four out-of-contract players Pompey were negotiating new deals with met their decision deadline of last Friday.

The Blues play their first pre-season friendly against the Hawks on Saturday, July 10, before heading to a training camp at St George’s Park on July 12.

Will there be another transfer window like last summer?

The Premier League and EFL have been considering another extension for transfers to take place between top-flight clubs and those in the lower leagues.

Because of Covid and the later start to the season, last year's main summer window closed on October 5.

But deals between top-flight and EFL sides were permitted through to October 16.

A decision on a similar extension is still to be confirmed.

Will the transfer window overlap with the start of the season?

Yes it will.

While the 2021-22 Premier League season does not kick off until Saturday, August 14, Championship, League One and League Two games get under way on Saturday, August 7.