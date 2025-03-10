Pompey took another huge step towards retaining their Championship status on Sunday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In front of the Sky Sports and ITV cameras, as well as a sell-out crowd at Fratton Park, the Blues lived up to the occasion as they beat league-leaders Leeds 1-0 at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho’s men put on an impressive showing, with Colby Bishop’s 61st-minute strike securing the three points on offer against Daniel Farke’s table-toppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory has major repercussions at both sides of the table, with Pompey increasing the gap to the drop zone to 10 points as relegation fears ease. Meanwhile, the Championship title race was blown wide open as Leeds suffered their first defeat in 18 games, which means the Whites sit level on points with Sheffield United, with Burnley two points behind in third.

Pompey’s impressive home form - a run of just one defeat in 12 league games at PO4 - has seen them drag themselves away from the relegation dogfight at the bottom of the table as they bid to maintain their place in place in the second tier for another season.

But how will the Championship table look at the end of the campaign? With data provided by Opta, we’ve taken a look at what the repercussions of Pompey’s win against Leeds looks like at either end of the standings.

There was plenty of celebration at full-time as Pompey beat league leaders Leeds. (Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Predicted final Championship table

1st. Leeds United - 97 points; 2nd. Sheffield United - 94 points; 3rd. Burnley - 93 points; 4th. Sunderland - 84 points; 5th. Coventry City - 72 points; 6th. West Brom - 70 points; 7th. Bristol City - 67 points; 8th - Blackburn Rovers - 66 points; 9th. Middlesbrough - 64 points; 10th. Norwich City - 63 points; 11th. Sheffield Wednesday - 63 points; 12th. Watford - 62 points; 13th. Millwall - 61 points; 14th. Preston - 57 points; 15th. Swansea City - 56 points; 16th. QPR - 56 points; 17th. Pompey - 55 points; 18th. Hull City - 51 points; 19th. Oxford United - 49 points; 20th. Stoke City - 48 points; 21st. Cardiff City - 48 points; 22nd. Derby County - 43 points; 23rd. Luton Town - 42 points; 24th. Plymouth Argyle - 40 points.