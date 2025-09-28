Despite an impressive start to the Championship campaign, Pompey’s progress has slowed over the past week.

After their shock defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, the Blues suffered their second-successive loss on Saturday - this time at the hands of early-title favourites Ipswich Town.

The defeat has seen Pompey drop to 17th in the standings, picking up eight points from their opening seven games.

We’ve taken a look at football analytics website, Opta, who have used their data to predict how the final Championship table could look like.

Here’s where Mousinho’s men are expected to finish this term.

1 . Predicted final Championship table Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to Opta. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages Photo Sales