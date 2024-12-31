After a promising 4-1 home win against Coventry City just under two weeks ago, there were high hopes John Mousinho’s men could put together an improved run of form and could pull away from the drop zone over the festive period.

However, a 2-1 loss at Watford was followed by that reverse at Ashton Gate and that has meant Pompey sit in the bottom three as their focus now turns towards the home game with Swansea City on New Years Day. Despite their double defeat, Mousinho’s side do sit just two points adrift of Hull City, who sit just outside of the relegation zone - but what are Pompey’s hopes of remaining in the second tier this season?