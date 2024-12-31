Supercomputer predicts Portsmouth's survival hopes after Bristol City and Watford defeats

What are Portsmouth’s chances of remaining in the Championship this season?

Portsmouth will head into the new year sat in the Championship relegation zone after they fell to a comprehensive defeat at Bristol City on Sunday afternoon.

After a promising 4-1 home win against Coventry City just under two weeks ago, there were high hopes John Mousinho’s men could put together an improved run of form and could pull away from the drop zone over the festive period.

However, a 2-1 loss at Watford was followed by that reverse at Ashton Gate and that has meant Pompey sit in the bottom three as their focus now turns towards the home game with Swansea City on New Years Day. Despite their double defeat, Mousinho’s side do sit just two points adrift of Hull City, who sit just outside of the relegation zone - but what are Pompey’s hopes of remaining in the second tier this season?

We take a look at the latest predicted final Championship table with stats provided by SkinLords.

Predicted points: 109

1. Champions: Burnley

Predicted points: 109 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 99

2. Runners-up: Sunderland

Predicted points: 99 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 92

3. Play-offs: Leeds United

Predicted points: 92 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 84

4. Play-offs: Sheffield United

Predicted points: 84 | Getty Images

