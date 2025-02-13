‘Sure I do’: The quiet Portsmouth hero now setting sights on international breakthrough as Championship form soars
And the Austrian keeper has explained how he intends to continue to bring a calming influence to the Blues’ Championship survival bid, as his displays catch the eye.
Schmid was once again impressive in Tuesday’s crucial win over Cardiff City at Fratton Park, making a critical late stop from Callum Robinson’s to preserve the three points. That came after another key intervention at the end of the first half, as the 27-year-old denied Joel Bagan from close range.
Schmid has arguably been Pompey’s transfer find of the season, since arriving from BW Linz for around £330,000 last August.
There was a blip at West Brom last month, but his form is now likely at a level which is bringing him into the sights of Austrian boss Ralf Rangnick, ahead of their Nations League play-offs against Serbia next month. Brondby’s Patrick Pentz and Red Bull Salzburg’s Alexander Schlager are the options in Schmid’s department, with the keeper admitting he has aspirations to play for his country.
He said: ‘Yes sure I do (want to play for Austria), but let’s see. I just try to keep things as simple as possible.
‘I’m always trying to go the calm way and not the stressful way. I think it helps the team when the goalkeeper plays with calmness, so that is something I have to try to keep doing.
‘I’m happy I was in a good position for the save (from Robinson), I think it was very similar to the save in the first half.
‘I just try to stand strong and not to gamble. I didn’t have much to do, so I try to keep my head clear all of the 96 minutes.’
Schmid is part of a goalkeeping department which looks very different to last term, after his arrival, Ben Killip joining from Barnsley and Will Norris leaving for Wycombe. There’s also Jordan Archer and emerging hopeful Toby Steward in the mix, under the guidance of popular keeper coach Joe Prodomo.
Schmid said: ‘Ben has come in and been brilliant in training and brilliant towards me. That has been really good.
‘It’s a good team, Joe has been really, really good for me. He’s a really good guy and he has helped me, of course, get used to English football and life here.
‘When I arrived here he texted me and said I can call him every day and at any time. This has been a big help for me.
‘I think everything is much better at this moment. We are fighting for each other on the pitch - and you can see this. That’s great.’