Nico Schmid has targeted an international breakthrough as his Pompey form goes from strength to strength.

And the Austrian keeper has explained how he intends to continue to bring a calming influence to the Blues’ Championship survival bid, as his displays catch the eye.

Schmid was once again impressive in Tuesday’s crucial win over Cardiff City at Fratton Park, making a critical late stop from Callum Robinson’s to preserve the three points. That came after another key intervention at the end of the first half, as the 27-year-old denied Joel Bagan from close range.

He said: ‘Yes sure I do (want to play for Austria), but let’s see. I just try to keep things as simple as possible.

‘I’m always trying to go the calm way and not the stressful way. I think it helps the team when the goalkeeper plays with calmness, so that is something I have to try to keep doing.

‘I’m happy I was in a good position for the save (from Robinson), I think it was very similar to the save in the first half.

‘I just try to stand strong and not to gamble. I didn’t have much to do, so I try to keep my head clear all of the 96 minutes.’

Schmid is part of a goalkeeping department which looks very different to last term, after his arrival, Ben Killip joining from Barnsley and Will Norris leaving for Wycombe. There’s also Jordan Archer and emerging hopeful Toby Steward in the mix, under the guidance of popular keeper coach Joe Prodomo.

Schmid said: ‘Ben has come in and been brilliant in training and brilliant towards me. That has been really good.

‘It’s a good team, Joe has been really, really good for me. He’s a really good guy and he has helped me, of course, get used to English football and life here.

‘When I arrived here he texted me and said I can call him every day and at any time. This has been a big help for me.

‘I think everything is much better at this moment. We are fighting for each other on the pitch - and you can see this. That’s great.’