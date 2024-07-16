Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Karamoko Dembele fan club has a new member - which might spark some derision from those of a Pompey persuasion.

The Blues have been fully paid-up members of the forward’s appreciation society for some time now, with John Mousinho a long-term admirer of the Brest player.

However, a move for the 21-year-old who impressed at Blackpool last season had reportedly been shelved, with the competition the Blues were expected to face an important contributing factor.

With West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Derby all rumoured enthusiasts of the winger’s talent, that supposed stance is totally understandable. Meanwhile, Pompey’s recruitment of Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera on loan lessoned the need to persevere with their interest.

But what might intrigue Blues fans is the next club to step up to the plate to pronounce their admiration - League One Bolton Wanderers!

According to the Bolton News, Ian Evatt is targeting an ambitious swoop for the in-demand forward, with the Trotters already in contract with Brest over a potential move.

Their reported interest comes amid Bolton’s failure to bring Peterborough attacking midfielder Joel Randall to the Toughsheet Community Stadium for their latest third-tier campaign, with several bids apparently rejected by Posh.

If successful in their attempts, Evatt & Co will have pulled off a major coup, given the reported interest in Dembele and his stats of nine goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Blackpool last season.

As for Pompey, many will wonder how Bolton have positioned themselves above the Championship new boys in the so-called race for the players’ signature?