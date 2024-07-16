Kieffer Moore has completed a transfer to Sheffield United. | Getty Images

A number of Portsmouth’s Championship rivals have completed deals this week as the 2024/25 season edges closer

Portsmouth fans are counting down the days before the start of the 2024/25 season as John Mousinho’s men prepare to compete in the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Pompey have been handed a challenging start to the season against title-favourites Leeds United before taking on all three recently-relegated Premier League teams within the next six matches. Pompey are actively working to bolster their squad in the coming weeks ahead of their strenuous start and sporting director Rich Hughes has exclusively told The News that ‘everything is progressing nicely’ on the transfer front.

But how are the rest of Portsmouth’s Championship rivals getting on in terms of transfer business? Here we take a look at all the main deals from around the division this week.

Sheffield United confirm the signing of international striker

Sheffield United have agreed to sign two-time Championship promotion winner Kieffer Moore for an undisclosed fee from Bournemouth.

The Welsh international spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and helped the Tractor Boys to a second consecutive promotion by scoring seven goals in 18 appearances. Moore, who scored once for Wales at Euro 2020, was also part of Scott Parker’s Bournemouth team which won automatic promotion in 2021/22 and despite missing two months through injury, he boasted a record of four goals in four matches - including the match-winning strike against Nottingham Forest which confirmed promotion.

The 31-year-old is a proven goal scorer at this level after impressive spells in the past at Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City and is someone that at 6 ft 5 excels in aerial battles and is able to bring others into the game.

Moore, who is targeting a third promotion from this level, told the club website: “Everything fits perfectly in what I want from a club and their ambition matches mine. When you get the chance to join a great club like this, you always take that opportunity.”

Former Coventry hero secures Sheffield United switch

Sheffield United have completed an ambitious deal to sign Callum O’Hare on a free transfer from promotion rivals Coventry City.

The former Aston Villa academy graduate made 182 appearances and scored 22 goals in all competitions during his five seasons with the Sky Blues. In his debut campaign he lifted the League One title and followed that up by helping his side to a play-off final in 2023 and an FA Cup semi-final in 2024.

The 26-year-old has signed a four year deal at Bramall Lane with the option of an additional year.

“I am buzzing to be here. It is a big club; I had some interest from other teams and other leagues but I just thought that this was the right step in my career so I can’t wait to go out there now and play.” O’Hare said.

Oxford United sign former Championship winner

Oxford United have signed Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta on a free transfer following his departure from Swansea City.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a left winger or left back, was notably part of the Norwich City team which won the Championship title in 2020/21 and he also made 12 appearances in the Premier League the following season as they suffered relegation. After initially getting regular football at Carrow Road, Placheta has spent time at Birmingham City and Swansea on loan.

The seven time Polish international admits he can’t wait to get started and told the club website: “I’m very happy to be an Oxford United player and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and meet my new team-mates. I know I can be a very good player in the Championship. My strengths are dribbling speed and directness and I know what the gaffer expects from his wingers. I want to add goals and assists to this team and I will do everything for the club to have a successful season.”

Placheta arrives as a replacement for play-off final hero Josh Murphy, who recently agreed a deal to join Portsmouth this summer.