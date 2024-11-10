Survival hopes of Portsmouth, QPR, Hull City and Plymouth Argyle assessed after weekend results

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th Nov 2024, 18:30 BST

How has Saturday’s win against Preston North End impacted on Portsmouth’s hopes of remaining in the Championship?

The long wait is over for the Fratton Park faithful as Portsmouth’s finally landed their first win on home soil since securing a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Pompey’s old home was something of a fortress during the League One title winning campaign - but John Mousinho’s men were without a win in their first six games at Fratton Park ahead of Saturday’s meeting with fellow strugglers Preston North End.

Goals from Josh Murphy, Connor Ogilvie and Colby Bishop helped Pompey to what could be a crucial win in their bid to extend their stay in the second tier beyond a solitary season.

Results elsewhere seemed to fall in their favour after the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City were unable to collect maximum points from their own fixtures on Saturday.

But what are Pompey’s current odds to remain in the Championship following their win against Preston North End.

Relegation odds: 2000/1 (Bet365)

1. Leeds United

Relegation odds: 2000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

2. Middlesbrough

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

3. Sheffield United

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365)

4. Sunderland

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

