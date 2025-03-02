Pompey fans have been having their say on what unfolded at Luton Town on social media. Here’s a selection of their views on X, formerly Twitter.

As much as I despise Sam Allison as a referee and I know for a fact my 7 year old would probably officiate a game better, he wasn’t at fault for us not picking up points today. Scrappy game. Pompey had their chances but didn’t take them. We go again. @djliamh

All those bemoaning Sam Allison you’re about 4 seasons late to the party @jeffharris_665

Given the job John Mousinho has done at Pompey winning us the league 1 title at his first full attempt and now guiding us from relegation fodder to being closer to the top 9 than the bottom 3 I think it’s only fair he gets freedom of the city and maybe a warship named for him @Lukearseee

Oh dear Pompey what was that..wasn't good enough today first 45 minutes we threw away. #pompey @LaurenT66200260

Marlon Pack this season when playing CB at home: Won 6, Drawn 1, Lost 1. Home form is going to be crucial. We play both Derby and Plymouth at home - big games. #pompey @ollybirchpompey

Now eight points above the drop but a game further on. Rather be in our position than that of those below us, regardless of games in hand #Pompey @Bunkybowers

Pompey ruining my birthday thankfully I have 2 weeks off so I won't have to deal with the Luton fan at work @fentonpompey

Can someone tell me why everyone is blaming pack? Barely did anything wrong and must be the scapegoat #pompey @ryanwalker2303