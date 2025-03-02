Terrible for both sides and worst referee I’ve seen - but Portsmouth deserved nothing at Luton Town
Not saying we deserved to win, because we didn’t. However, that refereeing performance was the worst I’ve ever seen. Not usually one to go in on refs, but he was ridiculous. For both sides too #Pompey @ryanlewis79
As much as I despise Sam Allison as a referee and I know for a fact my 7 year old would probably officiate a game better, he wasn’t at fault for us not picking up points today. Scrappy game. Pompey had their chances but didn’t take them. We go again. @djliamh
All those bemoaning Sam Allison you’re about 4 seasons late to the party @jeffharris_665
Pompey continue to be as poor away as they are very good at home. Another no-show at Luton followed by yet more awful injury news of Matthews and Atkinson. All beyond a joke how many central defenders have been ruled out long term this season. Jinxed it seems. @IanDarke
Given the job John Mousinho has done at Pompey winning us the league 1 title at his first full attempt and now guiding us from relegation fodder to being closer to the top 9 than the bottom 3 I think it’s only fair he gets freedom of the city and maybe a warship named for him @Lukearseee
Oh dear Pompey what was that..wasn't good enough today first 45 minutes we threw away. #pompey @LaurenT66200260
Marlon Pack this season when playing CB at home: Won 6, Drawn 1, Lost 1. Home form is going to be crucial. We play both Derby and Plymouth at home - big games. #pompey @ollybirchpompey
Now eight points above the drop but a game further on. Rather be in our position than that of those below us, regardless of games in hand #Pompey @Bunkybowers
Pompey ruining my birthday thankfully I have 2 weeks off so I won't have to deal with the Luton fan at work @fentonpompey
Can someone tell me why everyone is blaming pack? Barely did anything wrong and must be the scapegoat #pompey @ryanwalker2303
