From left: Tom Fellows, James Trafford, Chris Rigg and Michael Cooper | National World

Pompey fans have had to watch on through greeted teeth at times this season as the Blues have adopted to life in the Championship.

But, like true football supporters, they still appreciate the quality that opposition teams possess and the standard of players John Mousinho’s side have to go head-to-head with on a weekly basis.

Despite the Championship being in the second tier of English football, some of the transfer fees that Pompey’s rivals can shell out on transfers would put teams in La Liga, the Bundesliga and Serie A to shame.

And with that type of spending power at their disposal, it guarantees some extraordinary talent walking through the doors of Fratton Park to line up against the Blues - ability that hasn’t necessarily been seen in these parts for quite some time.

In fairness to Pompey, Mousinho’s squad possesses an array of top, top players that a lot of teams in the division would love to have within their own ranks.

Yet we’re all constantly thinking when and who the next big arrival will be, and wanting bigger and better when it comes to transfers.

With that in mind, we asked our followers on Facebook which Championship player who they have witnessed this season has impressed them the most and who they’d love to see pull on a Pompey shirt in the future.

Quite a lot of names were put forward - but here’s the opposition players who have made quite an impression on members of the Fratton faithful…

Top Championship players - according to Portsmouth fans

West Brom forward Tom Fellows | Getty Images

Tom Fellows - West Brom

The young West Brom forward has caught the eye this season for the Baggies, with the 21-year-old registering two goals and 11 assists as Tony Mowbray’s side remain in the hunt for promotion via the play-offs. One of those assists came against Pompey at Fratton Park back in September - but it’s not just Pompey fans who he has impressed. His form this season has prompted talk of a £20m move to the likes of Newcastle and Everton.

Patrick Roberts - Sunderland

The Black Cats forward was apparently ‘different gravy’ when he faced the Blues earlier this season. Valued at around £3m by flashscore.co.uk, the former Celtic winger’s two goals and six assists have helped keep fourth-placed Sunderland well and truly in the race for promotion.

James Trafford - Burnley

Burnley keeper James Trafford | Getty Images

The 22-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season at automatic-promotion contenders Burnley, conceding just 11 goals and keeping 26 clean sheets in 37 games. That form has, unsurprisingly, led to speculation about his future, with the former Manchester City youngster linked with £20m-plus moves to the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United.

Barry Bannon - Sheffield Wednesday

At 35 years of age, the Scot is still catching the eye with the Owls. The midfielder remains such an important player at Hillsborough - 10 years after signing from Crystal Palace. A statue is surely on the way some time in the future. Former boss Carlos Carvalhal might also deserve one as after luring him to Wednesday.

Michael Cooper - Sheffield United

Sheffield United keeper Michael Cooper | Getty Images

The former Plymouth stopper pipped Gavin Bazunu to the League One keeper of the season award a few years back. Now he’s a pivotal player in the Blades’ pursuit of Premier League football. The 25-year-old has featured 36 times of United in the league this season, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Wilfrield Gnonto - Leeds

The exciting Italian forward might not be having the most consistent of campaigns this season - but he’s still made an impression on members of the Fratton faithful. The 21-year-old scored in the 3-3 draw with Pompey on the opening day of the season and is valued at £17m by flashscore.co.uk.

Mikey Johnston - West Brom

West Brom winger Mikey Johnston | Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland winger featured in both games that the Baggies won against Pompey this season. His total minutes played against the Blues adds up to 72 - but it was still enough to leave a lasting impression. With 33 league games under his belt already this term, the former Celtic man is a key cog in the WBA promotion-hunting machine.

Jesuran Rak-Sayki - Sheffield United

The winger was someone John Mousinho admired last summer. Yet the clubs interested in the 22-year-old always made a move to Fratton Park difficult. In the end, the Blades won the race for the Crystal Palace man’s signature as they signed him on loan for the entire 2024-25 campaign. Since then, Rak-Sayki has scored six goals and registered 2 assists in 29 Championship appearances. Sheffield United now have a decision on their hands - whether to turn his loan into a £4m move. There’s members of the Fratton faithful who hope that move doesn’t happen.

Chris Rigg - Sunderland

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has already made more than 50 appearances for the Black Cats | Getty Images

The 17-year-old midfielder clearly has a huge future in front of him. Named as one of the game’s current 50 youngsters by NXGN 2025, the teenager has already been linked with big-money moves to Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Jayden Bogle - Leeds United

The 24-year-old is currently playing a key role in Leeds United’s bid to return to the Premier League. The defender has started 36 of the Whites’ 38 Championship games to date and is proving a shrewd bit of transfer business by Daniel Farke, who picked him up for an undisclosed fee from Sheffield United in the summer. Bogle started both Leeds games against the Blues and clearly caught the eye.

Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham | Getty Images

Like Black Cats midfield team-mate Rigg, Jobe Bellingham continues to have Premier League and European scouts constantly on his tail. Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs and Nottingham Forest are just some of the clubs from home being linked with the 19-year-old. Real Madrid - where older brother Jude plays - and Borussia Dortmund top the clubs looking on from afar from the continent. While all that transfer speculation continues, Bellingham has featured 34 times for Sunderland this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

