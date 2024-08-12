Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey had eyed a move earlier in the summer for the Sheffield United bound star

Pompey had previously expressed an interest in signing the rising Crystal Palace talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi but the latest reports state that he is set to undergo a medical with Sheffield United ahead of a loan move.

Earlier this summer, John Mousinho is said to have toyed with bringing in the 21-year-old to Fratton Park ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but it was also going to be a tall order given the numerous admirers the Eagles star had, as well as the evident funds need to secure his signature.

Instead, Mousinho has opted to bring in several other star forwards to help bolster the squad’s attacking options with Josh Murphy, Elias Sorensen - who scored on debut against Leeds on Saturday - Sammy Silvera and Matt Ritchie all being brought to PO4.

Rak-Sakyi, however, has continued to enjoy a huge amount of interest and taking to X, the South London Press journalist Edmund Brack posted: “Sheffield United are set to win the race to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old is poised for a medical with the Blades today.”

The news comes just hours after it had emerged that Leeds had offered a £15m deal for the Charlton loanee. The deal appears to ultimately have been rejected with the 21-year-old previously stating he ahd been leaning towards a move to the Blades but as Palace were demanding such a high fee, it had been unclear such a deal would be confirmed. The Selhurst Park side are hoping to keep Rak-Sakyi for the long term, hence a loan move the most logical decision. Rak-Sakyi enjoyed an exceptional loan spell at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season, with the former Addicks boss Dean Holden calling the winger ‘phenomenal’ but has since seen his pitch time in Croydon significantly limited.

Pompey’s fierce rivals Southampton had also been reported to be ‘leading’ the transfer battle for his signature last month. Hull City were another to have shown significant interest, as well European sides Lyon and Anderlecht but there are now all set to miss out on the Eagles starlet with Pompey now likely to come up against Rak-Sakyi at the end of September when the Blues host the Blades at Fratton Park.