That’s because 13 members of Danny Cowley’s squad – a figure which doesn’t include loanee regulars Gavin Bazunu and Mahlon Romeo – are currently due to see their contracts expire at the end of the June.

This is nothing new for the Blues with the Fratton Park club in the past seeing numbers leave upon the ending of existing deals.

But with Cowley keen to avoid the overhaul he experienced at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, it looks like another rebuild is on the cards unless those to be out of contract give him something to work with moving forward.

Or, alternatively, they can be moved on in January – an option the head coach would prefer, especially if a player is not currently featuring for him.

There’ll no doubt be some Cowley will want to keep, but for others he’ll welcome the opportunity to free up extra finances for players he’ll feel fit into his style of play.

Click through the list to see whose Blues contracts run out in 2022.

Ellis Harrison Contract ends summer 2022 (signed three-year deal for undisclosed fee on June 21, 2019) 2021/22 appearances: 7 Goals: 3

Paul Downing: Contract ends summer 2022 (signed three-year deal on June 21, 2019) 2021/22 appearances: 3 Clean sheets: 0

Marcus Harness Contract ends summer 2022 (signed three-year deal plus club option for undisclosed fee on July 18, 2019) 2021/22 appearances: 16 Goals: 6

John Marquis Contract ends summer 2022 (signed three-year deal plus club option for undisclosed fee on July 31, 2019) 2021/22 appearances: 17 Goals: 4