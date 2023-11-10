Fratton Park’s Milton end is set to welcome it’s biggest crowd of the season as Pompey play host to Charlton on Saturday.

It was confirmed on Friday that the Addicks have now sold out the away end – after their recent request for further tickets for the League One game was granted by the Blues.

It means 2,153 Charlton fans will descend on PO4 for the highly-anticipated match with Michael Appleton’s side, beating the previous season’s best recorded by Bristol Rovers fans on the opening day of the campaign – 1,991.

The figure represents the south London outfit’s biggest number to hit the road this season, overtaking the 1,904 who made the trip to Peterborough on August 12.

These numbers, nevertheless, demonstrate the tremendous support clubs in the third tier enjoy when they set off on their travels.

But what are the biggest away attendances recorded in League One so far this season? Well, we’ve done a bit of digging, and this is what we found out.

