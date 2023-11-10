News you can trust since 1877
Pompey's average away attendance this season in League One is 1,739Pompey's average away attendance this season in League One is 1,739
The 16 biggest away attendances recorded in League One this season - includes Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton and Carlisle fixtures: gallery

Fratton Park’s Milton end is set to welcome it’s biggest crowd of the season as Pompey play host to Charlton on Saturday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT

It was confirmed on Friday that the Addicks have now sold out the away end – after their recent request for further tickets for the League One game was granted by the Blues.

It means 2,153 Charlton fans will descend on PO4 for the highly-anticipated match with Michael Appleton’s side, beating the previous season’s best recorded by Bristol Rovers fans on the opening day of the campaign – 1,991.

The figure represents the south London outfit’s biggest number to hit the road this season, overtaking the 1,904 who made the trip to Peterborough on August 12.

It falls short of the top numbers Pompey have enjoyed away from home this term, with 2,927 Blues supporters on hand to witness the last-gasp 1-1 draw at Deby’s Pride Park on September 16. Meanwhile, 2,981 members of the Fratton faithful hit the road for the recent 3-2 win at Reading.

These numbers, nevertheless, demonstrate the tremendous support clubs in the third tier enjoy when they set off on their travels.

But what are the biggest away attendances recorded in League One so far this season? Well, we’ve done a bit of digging, and this is what we found out.

Number of away fans present: 1,601

1. Wigan v Pompey - September 30

Number of away fans present: 1,601 Photo: Jason Brown

Number of away fans present: 1,609

2. Peterborough v Lincoln - October 7

Number of away fans present: 1,609 Photo: George Wood

Number of Bolton fans present: 1,881.

3. Charlton v Bolton - October 28

Number of Bolton fans present: 1,881. Photo: George Wood

Number of Port Vale fans present: 1,928.

4. Blackpool v Port Vale - August 15

Number of Port Vale fans present: 1,928. Photo: Alex Pantling

