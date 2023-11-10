The 16 biggest away attendances recorded in League One this season - includes Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton and Carlisle fixtures: gallery
It was confirmed on Friday that the Addicks have now sold out the away end – after their recent request for further tickets for the League One game was granted by the Blues.
It means 2,153 Charlton fans will descend on PO4 for the highly-anticipated match with Michael Appleton’s side, beating the previous season’s best recorded by Bristol Rovers fans on the opening day of the campaign – 1,991.
The figure represents the south London outfit’s biggest number to hit the road this season, overtaking the 1,904 who made the trip to Peterborough on August 12.
It falls short of the top numbers Pompey have enjoyed away from home this term, with 2,927 Blues supporters on hand to witness the last-gasp 1-1 draw at Deby’s Pride Park on September 16. Meanwhile, 2,981 members of the Fratton faithful hit the road for the recent 3-2 win at Reading.
These numbers, nevertheless, demonstrate the tremendous support clubs in the third tier enjoy when they set off on their travels.
But what are the biggest away attendances recorded in League One so far this season? Well, we’ve done a bit of digging, and this is what we found out.