Controversial changes made to Pompey’s Championship fixture against Leeds United won’t be stopping Whites fans from travelling down to Fratton Park next month.

The decision to move the game back 21 hours to midday on Sunday, March 9, for TV purposes has been criticised by supporters from both clubs. It’s also drawn criticism for Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who has expressed concern that moving games for the sole purpose of TV risked alienating fans who actually attend matches.

But while the decision has irked many - with limited public transport options also a worry for those travelling down from Yorkshire for an early kick-off - fans of the current league leaders haven’t wasted time in snapping up tickets for the game, which represents their first visit to PO4 in more than 13 years.

Indeed, all 2,171 tickets Leeds have been allocated for the Fratton Park away end have been sold, leaving those who missed out having to watch the game on, erm, Sky Sports or ITV!

With the home end also a sell-out, the 20,00-plus crowd destined to be inside Pompey’s famous old ground that day is sure to have its foundations rocking - especially with both teams having so much to play for this term.

Leeds’ last-gasp home victory against Sunderland on Monday night saw them return to the top of the table, where they hold a two-point advantage over Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Pompey remain nervous about retaining their Championship status, despite back-to-back victories against Cardiff and Oxford allowing them to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Both the Blues and Farke’s White have 13 games remaining to achieve their second-tier objectives this term.

What’s been said about the change in date and kick-off time?

While fans of both clubs remain keen to attend the game at Fratton Park in 19 days time, it hasn’t stopped representatives from their respective supporters’ trusts speaking out about the changes.

Donald Vass, chair of the Pompey Supporters’ Trust said in a statement: ‘Portsmouth and Leeds are backed by two of the best fanbases in the country and will undoubtedly create a superb atmosphere for this game. But although Sky Sports and ITV are keen to broadcast this to their TV audiences, they’ve made it harder for those match-going fans to attend.

‘The new TV deal has given fans slightly more notice of changes, but it’s still clear that little-to-no consideration is given to the impact of rearrangements on travelling fans.

‘A recent Sky Sports and Sky Zero campaign encouraged supporters to ‘protect the sports they love from climate change by reducing their carbon footprint when travelling to venues. But because of this change, away fans can no longer get from Leeds to Portsmouth by train before kick-off, forcing fans off of public transport and into cars.

‘We back the FSA’s call for match-going fans to be treated with more respect – they are the lifeblood of our game, and should never be taken for granted.’

A Leeds United Supporters’ Trust statemend read: ‘We are disappointed by the decision to move our game at Portsmouth, yet another example in a long line demonstrating the lack of consideration for match-going fans by the broadcasters.

‘The new kick-off time means there are limited transportation options to get to the game, with no trains leaving Leeds in time to make the start of the match.

‘Fans are consistently being failed by these fixture changes and we need to see more action being taken by the authorities to implement a basic level of consideration for logistics and impact on fan attendance.’

It’s worth noting, 2,859 Pompey fans made the trip to Elland Road on the opening day of the season - despite the game that day kicking off at 12.30pm. The Blues drew that game 3-3.

