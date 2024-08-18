Pompey have a few players who are due to see their contracts expire in 2025. John Mousinho guided his side to the League One title last season and they are finally back in the Championship.

They went up from the third tier along with Derby County and Oxford United. The Hampshire outfit have delved into the transfer window over the past couple of months to bring in the likes of Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams and Matt Ritchie to bolster their ranks.

Players such as Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett have also departed Fratton Park. Here is a look at who has entered the last 12 months of their deal at Pompey….

1 . Andre Dozzell (club option for a further year) He joined on a free transfer following his exit from QPR this summer. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Colby Bishop (club option for a further year) The striker penned his last extension back in 2022. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Regan Poole The defender missed a lot of last season due to injury. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . Kusini Yengi (club option for a further year) The Australian scored 13 goals in all competitions last season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales