The 8 Portsmouth players set to leave in 2025 as things stand including key striker

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST

Pompey have some decisions to make on the contract front this season

Pompey have a few players who are due to see their contracts expire in 2025. John Mousinho guided his side to the League One title last season and they are finally back in the Championship. 

They went up from the third tier along with Derby County and Oxford United. The Hampshire outfit have delved into the transfer window over the past couple of months to bring in the likes of Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams and Matt Ritchie to bolster their ranks. 

Players such as Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett have also departed Fratton Park. Here is a look at who has entered the last 12 months of their deal at Pompey….

He joined on a free transfer following his exit from QPR this summer.

1. Andre Dozzell (club option for a further year)

He joined on a free transfer following his exit from QPR this summer. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
The striker penned his last extension back in 2022.

2. Colby Bishop (club option for a further year)

The striker penned his last extension back in 2022. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
The defender missed a lot of last season due to injury.

3. Regan Poole

The defender missed a lot of last season due to injury. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
The Australian scored 13 goals in all competitions last season.

4. Kusini Yengi (club option for a further year)

The Australian scored 13 goals in all competitions last season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.