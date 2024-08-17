Portsmouth v Luton Town injury and team news as 11 out and 3 doubts

Pompey’s Tom Lowery came off against Millwall on Tuesday. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Pompey hosts its first Championship game at Fratton Park in 12 years with Luton Town the visitors.

Pompey team news

Midfielder Tom Lowery faces another setback as Pompey awaits the damage of a suspected hamstring injury. He came off in the 66th minute in Pompey's 1-0 defeat to Millwall, and now he will be assessed.

Speaking to The News on Tuesday, manager John Mousinho said: "Tom’s okay, he felt his hamstring, hopefully, it’s just a tightness. We will see how that settles down in the next 24 hours.

‘You’re always concerned when a player goes off and feels a muscle injury, especially when it’s Tom because we all want Tom to do well and he’s had that injury record

‘We will see how that one settles down.’

Pompey have had a series of injuries to contend with during pre-season which have carried on into the campaign. Summer signing Josh Murphy took a knock to his ankle against Charlton Athletic and that's stopped him from making his competitive debut. Jacob Farrell, another summer arrival has yet to make his competitive bow because of a knee issue.

Tom McIntyre, who signed from Reading in January, but suffered a season-ending injury and a red card on his debut is out with a hamstring problem. Regan Poole is still recovering from the ACL injury he sustained against Chesterfield in the FA Cup back in November but is making progress.

Forward Kusini Yengi has missed the last two games, and that's come as a blow as Colby Bishop isn't available for selection either. Yengi is ‘touch and go’ whilst Bishop has undergone successful heart surgery after being advised to have the procedure during pre-season. No timescale has been given on when he will make his return.

Out: Josh Murphy, Tom McIntyre, Jacob Farrell, Regan Poole, and Colby Bishop. Doubt: Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery.

Luton Town team news

The Hatters, unlike Pompey, didn't have a Carabao Cup match in midweek. As they and Burnley finished 18th and 19th in the Premier League last term they were afforded a bye. Luton played on Monday instead and it remains to be seen whether they will benefit from playing one less game.

A series of injuries have come over from Luton's time in the Premier League. Marvelous Nakamba underwent surgery at the end of December for a knee injury and returned to training but still isn't in contention.

Amari’i Bell was named in Jamaica's 26-man squad for the 2024 Copa America but played no part. The 30-year-old is on the mend though as he was named as a substitute on Monday. Jordan Clark is another player that is available for selection.

Centre-back Reece Burke suffered an Achilles issue at the end of the season. A calf injury put Mads Andersen on the sidelines and he headed back to Denmark to recover.

Jacob Brown is another player who is sidelined. The 26-year-old suffered a knee cartilage injury in February and missed out on representing Scotland at EURO 2024.

Club captain Tom Lockyer returned to training earlier this month, eight months on from when he collapsed against Bournemouth. Lockyer said he was 'at peace' with the prospect of retiring but didn't rule out playing again.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul wasn’t a part of Luton’s match-day squad on Monday. Thomas Kaminiski was preferred ahead of him between the sticks with James Shea named as a substitute.

In his pre-match press conference, he confirmed Japanese international Daiki Hashioka wouldn’t be available for selection. The wing-back picked up a calf injury out Slovenia during a pre-season friendly against FC Rukh Lviv.

Out: Marvelous Nakamba, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, Daiki Hashioka and Jacob Brown. Doubt: Tim Krul.