However, Frattton Park will still take centre stage for the campaign’s finale as Hull City make the trip to PO4 in the centre of the relegation battle.

The Blues have sealed a spot in the 2025-26 second tier and have the mouth-watering prospect of two south coast derby meetings between Southampton.

There will also be a first trip to Wrexham since 1986 to look forward to after they sealed promotion from League One on Saturday.

Meanwhile, journey’s to Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, Watford, West Brom, QPR and Swansea City remain for next season.

So far, 13 teams including Pompey have sealed their place in the Championship, with more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

But what are the away days the Fratton faithful can already start to look forward to?

With thanks to Football Ground Guide, we’ve taken a look at the estimated allocations from every ground which is set to be in the second tier next term.

