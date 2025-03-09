'The best' - the words both Portsmouth boss and the Fratton faithful will want to hear as free transfer arrival makes fitness admission ahead of Leeds and Plymouth games
That’s after the former Sweden international centre-back arrived at Pompey on a free transfer on Friday without a game in three months.
That came for AIK against Halmstad in the Allsvenskan on November 10 as the 33-year-old brought his near 10-year association with the Stockholm-based side to an end.
Since then, Milosevic had been training independently to retain as much athleticism and sharpness as possible as he pursued the next step in his career.
It just so happens that his next stop-off is Fratton Park, after Pompey went searching for reinforcements following injuries to central defensive pairing Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson.
A deal was struck for the experienced defender to come to the Blues’ aid for the remainder of the season. And while many fans have been left wondering when exactly Milosevic will be ready and available for action with just 11 matches remaining, he provided them with some positive news on that front.
Stressing that it won’t be a time-consuming process, the former Nottingham Forest and Besiktas man told the club website: ‘The season (with AIK) finished in November, so I’ve just been trying to train, keep myself fit and I think I’m at the best fitness level I could be without training or playing games.’
That task that lies ahead for Pompey and Alexander Milosevic
It remains to be seen whether Milosevic will be considered for Sunday’s lunchtime visit of league leaders Leeds United to Fratton Park.
If not, he could be involved in Wednesday’s game against Plymouth Argyle - another huge fixtures in the Blues’ battle for Championship safety.
There’s no doubt, Pompey - who remain 17th in the table after Saturday’s round of games - will want to get the defender match fit as quickly as possible.
There’s also no doubting Milosevic’s excitement at what lies ahead.
He added: ‘I think the Championship is one of the best leagues in the world, to be honest. I’ve played in many countries but the Championship has got a high standard, with big teams and good stadiums.
‘I’m looking forward to meeting the squad, just getting into the team and starting training as fast as possible.
‘Everything around this club excites me right now, so i’m just happy to be here, trying to get in with the boys, start training and then we’ll see what’s happening,’
Pompey remaining fixture are against Leeds (H), Plymouth (H), Preston North End (A), Blackburn Rovers (H). Millwall (A), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Norwich (A), Watford (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Hull (H),
While January arrival Matthews is out for the remainder of the season, the Blues hope to have Bristol City loanee Atkinson (calf) and fellow centre-back Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring) back in April and available for the final games of the campaign.
