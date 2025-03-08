New Pompey signing Alexander Milosevic left fans at his former club heartbroken and angry when it was announced in November that he would be leaving the Stockholm side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to boss Mikkjal Thomassen it was a ‘joint decision’ to end a Strawberry Arena association that spanned nine seasons over three separate stints and more than 200 appearances.

But there was still uproar among the Gnaget, who not only had to say goodbye to their treasured club skipper, but someone they also believed was a living legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milosevic, who joined the Blues as a free agent on Friday, will struggle to make such a lasting impact on the Fratton faithful given the short nature of the contract he signed with the PO4 club.

He can quickly make himself a fan favourite, though, and still has the potential to enter Fratton folklore - especially if his performances between now and the end of the season helps Pompey retain their Championship status.

Yet it appears it will take something extraordinary if he is to claim anything close to the adulation he received upon news that his AIK career was at an end.

How AIK fans greeted news of Milosevic’s departure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he’s not wrong, if these posts by fans on social media are anything to go by.

‘Thank you so much for everything, captain! You are everything a captain should be.’ wrote @Wahlmaan on X following the development last November.

@wegen_s commented: ‘Thank you for everything, Milo! You are and have been a fantastic ambassador for the club. You should be proud! We are grateful!’

@j_dallen posted: ‘Thank you for everything you have done, everything you have stood for and how you have shown the wonderful AIK style. You are an example of how to defend the shield. Once again, thank you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I will never accept this, my heart is broken. I hope you understand how much you meant and mean to so many’, was @_Dure_’s response to the news.

@g0nzax sung Milosevic’s praises by writing: ‘King you are our brother, a living legend! Welcome back, we miss you already. ‘

@rockholger replied by saying: ‘It is players like you who build the foundation for what we want our beloved AIK to always be. From the bottom of my black and yellow heart……a big thank you for all the memories and for always being you.’

Meanwhile, @ras_musen simply posted: ‘The King of the Capital’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikkjal Thomassen on why Milosevic’s AIK’s stay was ending

The decision to allow the nine-times-capped Sweden centre-back to leave didn’t exactly go down well with members of the AIK team, either, with first-team players initially asking the club to reconsider their decision.

But according to Thomassen, who was appointed AIK boss in July, it was a tough decision that had to be made.

He said at the time: ‘The most important thing for me is to say that Milo has been absolutely fantastic since I came here. He has been a very good leader and supported his team-mates. He has contributed more than you can expect. I only have positive things to say about Milo. He is very professional and talented in every way.

‘As for the decision, it is a joint decision. We have talked about things internally. When I joined AIK, it was clear that I was given a task by the club and I am loyal to it. This means that tough decisions need to be made sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have had a financially challenging time and we are starting to find the right direction. In that work, we will have to make some painful decisions. There is no doubt that this has been painful, making the decision about Milo.

‘ I'm very proud that the other players are supporting him. It's the right thing to do, to support your team-mate. They're both friends and team-mates. Milo has been absolutely fantastic for us in every way so if they didn't support him it would have been completely wrong.

‘It warms Milo and me to see that support. I have full respect and understanding for that.’

Alexander Milosevic played for Sweden at the 2016 Olympics | Getty Images

Alexander Milosevic’s first words as a Pompey player

Milosevic, who answered Pompey’s defensive SOS after injuries to Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews, could feature against Leeds on Sunday - if the Blues get international clearance on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what has the 33-year-old defender himself had to say about recent developments? Here’s his response to joining Pompey with 11 games of the Championship season left to play.

‘It feels great to be here, I’m very happy’, Milosevic told the club website.

‘I was talking to them (John Mousinho and Rich Hughes) on the phone, we had a great chat and they seem like great persons - so it was easy (to come to Fratton Park).

‘I know this is a huge club with a huge fan base, especially at home at Fratton Park and even the away games. It’s a good atmosphere and I think the club should belong in the Prem.’