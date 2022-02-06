The 17-year-old was loaned to the National League South side last month to gain valuable experience in senior football.

But the midfielder has been omitted from the Hawks’ last two matchday squads, which has raised questions about his immediate future.

And with the Blues nightmare in that department worsening, following Shaun Williams’ injury and Joe Morrell’s impending suspension, some eyes have turned to the teenager to fill the void.

Jewitt-White signed a youth loan at Westleigh Park, meaning Danny Cowley can recall him within the first 28 days of his temporary departure.

However, he has only 12 days left to decide whether he’s the answer to his SOS call, or to see if he can muscle his way into Paul Doswell’s side.

Indeed, the Blues youth team product made a productive start to life in yellow and blue, by making two cameo appearances for the Hampshire side.

But the Wales under-18s international has failed to make the bench during the consecutive defeats to Oxford City and St Albans City.

Harry Jewitt-White has been absent from the Hawks' last two matchday squads. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

And with Havant and Waterlooville enduring a miserable run of late, Doswell has explained why the time isn’t right to throw the youngster into the deep end.

The Hawks have won only one of their last 11 games, and have lost four of those – including an 8-0 humbling to Dorking Wanderers.

Doswell told The News: 'With regards to Harry, we're in a difficult position at the moment, it's not necessarily the right environment to be throwing a young kid into a difficult run.

'We're half looking at protecting the situation at the moment but we've also had players come back available, first-team players, who have probably been in this position before.

'I haven't talked to Pompey. He's on a work experience loan.'

Indeed, the Fratton faithful have seen glimpses of the youngster’s potential this term – most notably in last month’s EFL Trophy victory over Exeter.

With Pompey trailing 2-1 late-on, he was handed the chance to impress.

And he took his opportunity shortly after Ronan Curtis’ equaliser, by playing a neat pass to Reeco Hackett, before the Republic of Ireland international snatched the victory with a late strike.

But with Ryan Tunnicliffe nearing full fitness, Jewitt-White would most likely occupy a place on the bench until reinforcements return in royal blue if he was to be recalled – which may stunt his progression.