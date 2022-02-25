The Blues currently sit 11th in League One and are nine points outside the top six.

But Danny Cowley’s side have three games in hand on Sunderland, who presently occupy the final play-off place, and still remain within touching distance of promotion.

While Championship football remains a far-off thought for Pompey supporters, we’ve calculated the points total generally needed to secure a top-six spot or automatic promotion.

Over the past 10 seasons in League One the golden number to book a play-off berth works out at 71 points.

Meanwhile, to stand a chance of securing a top-two place and automatic entry to the Championship, 87 points is the realistic goal.

Although, it’s fair to say that bott Rotherham and Wigan will take some beating to lose out on that particular race.

Check below to see exactly what they need, along with what other clubs with realistic promotion ambitions require between now and the end of the campaign.

1. Pompey (11th) Games remaining: 15; Estimated points needed for play-offs: 24; PPG needed: 1.6; Estimated points for automatics: 40; PPG needed: 2.6

2. Bolton (10th) Games remaining: 12; Estimated points needed for play-offs: 20; PPG needed: 1.6; Estimated points for automatics: 36; PPG needed: 3

3. Ipswich (9th) Games remaining: 12; Estimated points needed for play-offs: 19; PPG needed: 1.5; Estimated points for automatics: 35; PPG needed: 2.9

4. Sheffield Wednesday (8th) Games remaining: 14; Estimated points needed for play-offs: 16; PPG needed: 1.1; Estimated points for automatics: 32; PPG needed: 2.2