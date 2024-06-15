Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of Pompey supporters are set to get the chance to land Fratton Park season tickets.

Blues fans on the waiting list for seats at PO4 in the Championship will get their opportunities to watch John Mousinho’s men next term.

That’s after Wednesday’s deadline passed for existing season ticket holders to renew, ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

With renewals capped at 15,000, the eventual figure taken up was somewhere just north of 14,000 - meaning the difference will be made available to those waiting.

Chief executive Andy Cullen has confirmed there’s currently more than 2,000 Pompey followers on that list - so not everyone will be accommodated.

Previous season ticket holders not renewing will now have to join the waiting list for a future chance to get a berth moving forward.

The unrenewed place will now go on sale to supporters at 10am on Tuesday, June 25 - with those on the waiting list prioritised in order of position.

That’s after a seat move opportunity for supporters starts today, for those wishing to explore the chance of moving to alternative seats.

Those in the top 200 places of the waiting list will get their chance to nail down a spot from 10am on Tuesday, June 25.

The following day will see waiting list numbers 201-400 get their chance (10am) with 401-600 on Thursday, June 27. Friday, June 28 will be for waiting list numbers 601-800, with all subject to availability.

There will be a chance for supporters to land seats on a match-by-match basis too, with Fratton Park’s capacity now 21,000 as its £15m overhaul continues.

Supporters have given an overwhelmingly positive response to the level of season ticket price increases for next season, after they were announced last month.

The price of an adult season ticket renewal in the Fratton End, as well as the North Stand wings, South Stand wings and Milton End have gone up £41 to £455 from last season’s early bird renewals - a rise of 9.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, adult renewals in the centre of the North Stand and South Stand are up £51 to £475 from - a rise of 12.02 per cent.

Children’s renewal prices (2-13) rise £10 to £105 in the centre of the North Stand and South Stand (a 10.5 per cent increase) with an increase of £9 to £99 in the Fratton End, North Stand wing, South Stand wing and Milton End (10 per cent rise).