John Mousinho is confident Pompey will get the required transfer backing from their owners in a make-or-break period for his side’s Championship ambitions.

And the Blues boss has detailed scheduled recruitment talks with owner Michael Eisner, after the American billionaire jetted in as his club’s second-tier hopes hang in the balance.

Mousinho has already met with the 82-year-old, with more talks planned and January transfer business firmly on the agenda.

Supporters are calling for Eisner to give the green light to the kind of business which simply has to take place, to give Pompey a chance of staying in the Championship this season. Mousinho is confident those funds are available to action the kind of business required between now and 11pm on February 3.

The Pompey boss said: ‘There will (be discussions about the January window).

‘We have that frequent contact anyway through the calls we have, so it will be that meeting but in person. It’s good to have the owners over as always and it will be a great time to catch up, refocus, look at where we are in January and see where we can build.

‘With Michael being over, it’s not going to particularly change anything - the funds are available and we have to make the right choices.

‘I know there’s frustration in certain parts of the fanbase but we want to bring in the right players.

‘We said straightaway there are two targets that are available in Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden. Without going into details, we said we are going to pay a significant amount on their wages.

‘These are players with a click of the fingers we’re told to get it done. If there are any other players we have targeted and we think are available to come in, whether it’s a loan or a transfer fee, we’ve had that backing - we’ve always had that backing. It’s something I’m very positive about internally and hopeful about the players we can get in the transfer window.

‘You can see the difference some of those players have made. We’ve struggled with injuries all season at centre-half and Isaac has come in and done really well. I’ve always felt that we’ve had the backing.’

Pompey owner Michael Eisner and wife Jane at the Championship win over Middlesbrough. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Eisner is expected to be present until after Wednesday’s Championship clash with Stoke with wife Jane, though no other family members are present for the visit. Mousinho met with the club’s owner before Saturday’s win and there will be more of the same - especially in the wake of Boro success.

He added: ‘I caught up with Michael before the game and he came down to the office. I spoke to him after the game about the match and I think I’m going to see him Tuesday and then going into the game on Wednesday - so there’s plenty of time for us to catch up.

‘I think so (he’ll be at the Stoke game) and the last time he was here he popped into the office, so he will do that Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and keep flying back over!’