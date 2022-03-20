The key moments missed from Portsmouth v Wycombe - including fiery touchline encounter, WWE audition, double yellow and more
Despite Pompey playing out a goalless draw with Wycombe – there were a number of memorable moments from Fratton Park.
As the Blues’ play-off hopes took another hit, these are the other events we noticed from Fratton Park yesterday.
First-half dugout antics
In what was a relatively uneventful first half, the two dugouts set the tone for the afternoon’s fiery encounter.
With a number of flashpoints arising early on during the encounter, it didn’t take long for Danny Cowley and Gareth Ainsworth to enter a war of words either side of an unfortunate fourth official.
After the situation had cooled significantly, the Wycombe boss trudged back to his bench to the less than welcoming words of the Fratton faithful, which prompted the 48-year-old to turn to the crows with a wry smile.
WWE Audition
Perhaps the most obvious on the list, but it’s worth highlighting again.
George Hirst was, unknowingly, entered into a wrestling audition with Ryan Tafazoll, as the former raced to reach an-inch perfect ball over the top.
Despite the obvious nature of the defender’s hold on the striker, the referee decided not to give a foul or a red card to the Chairboys man – which enraged those in the home sections of Fratton Park – and those on the Blues bench.
Double Yellow
As the atmosphere intensified at Fratton Park following the lack of action for Tafazolli, from the referee, Nicky and Danny Cowley found themselves leading the protests from the sidelines, with Pompey’s assistant manager incensed.
The managerial duo were, quite rightly, fuming and made their feelings clear, which prompted the man in the middle to temporarily halt play to hand them each a yellow card.
Jacobs reaction
One of the few times home supporters were found cheering yesterday, was when Michael Jacobs made his long awaited return from injury.
The talismanic midfielder replaced Tyler Walker, who struggled to make an impact against the Chairboys.
As a result, the Fratton faithful were on their feet to welcome back the former Wigan man – as he stepped foot on the field for the first time since the victory over Doncaster on February 12.
Or was it, erm, to see Walker come off?
Referee’s final bow
As referee, Benjamin Speedie and his assistants walked off the pitch yesterday, their performance in the eyes of the home supporters were made clear.
A chorus of boos met them before they walked down the tunnel. The consensus was pretty clear.
