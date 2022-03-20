First-half dugout antics

In what was a relatively uneventful first half, the two dugouts set the tone for the afternoon’s fiery encounter.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a number of flashpoints arising early on during the encounter, it didn’t take long for Danny Cowley and Gareth Ainsworth to enter a war of words either side of an unfortunate fourth official.

After the situation had cooled significantly, the Wycombe boss trudged back to his bench to the less than welcoming words of the Fratton faithful, which prompted the 48-year-old to turn to the crows with a wry smile.

WWE Audition

Perhaps the most obvious on the list, but it’s worth highlighting again.

Sean Raggett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Despite the obvious nature of the defender’s hold on the striker, the referee decided not to give a foul or a red card to the Chairboys man – which enraged those in the home sections of Fratton Park – and those on the Blues bench.

Double Yellow

As the atmosphere intensified at Fratton Park following the lack of action for Tafazolli, from the referee, Nicky and Danny Cowley found themselves leading the protests from the sidelines, with Pompey’s assistant manager incensed.

The managerial duo were, quite rightly, fuming and made their feelings clear, which prompted the man in the middle to temporarily halt play to hand them each a yellow card.

Jacobs reaction

One of the few times home supporters were found cheering yesterday, was when Michael Jacobs made his long awaited return from injury.

The talismanic midfielder replaced Tyler Walker, who struggled to make an impact against the Chairboys.

As a result, the Fratton faithful were on their feet to welcome back the former Wigan man – as he stepped foot on the field for the first time since the victory over Doncaster on February 12.

Or was it, erm, to see Walker come off?

Referee’s final bow

As referee, Benjamin Speedie and his assistants walked off the pitch yesterday, their performance in the eyes of the home supporters were made clear.

A chorus of boos met them before they walked down the tunnel. The consensus was pretty clear.

Message From the Editor