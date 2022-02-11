The key Portsmouth man backed to shine in shock new role as Doncaster Rovers arrive at Fratton

The Pompey boss believes the Republic of Ireland man can revel in a new deeper role for his side.

Curtis has been utilised in the middle of the park for his side in the past two games, a position he’s rarely been associated with in his career.

The 25-year-old has been used alongside Michael Jacobs in a 3-5-2 formation, with Louis Thompson impressively anchoring midfield.

It’s a departure from what he’s been accustomed to for Curtis, but his manager feels the shift suits his assets and natural tendency to always want to be at the heart of proceedings.

Cowley said: ‘We actually started that way against Oxford really with the six and two eights in midfield.

‘I thought Ronan did great out of position.

‘I like him in there like that, because he’s all action.

‘He’s involved in the game, and I think you see the best of him when he’s involved in the action like on Tuesday night.

‘The great thing about Ronan is he’ll do both sides of it (defending and attacking). He’s just wants to be in the action.

‘There is some tactical organisation with Ronan we’re working on because it’s a whole new position for him, while Michael is just a really good player who’s super bright and can work it out.’

Thompson could be in line for his fifth start in six games and his third in eight days, if he’s given the nod to start against Doncaster.

That kind of frequency of starts makes for positive reading for the former Norwich man, who has had way more than his fair share of injury issues to contend with.

Cowley actually views Thompson as being used out of position in a holding midfield role, as he impresses there for his side.

He added: ‘I’ve always preferred a single six in an ideal world because I like an extra player on the attacking line, certainly in possession.

‘Against the ball it brings other challenges, but I thought Louis did well out of position.

‘I know people think he’s a centre midfielder, but he’s more of an attack-minded centre midfielder.

‘My daughter calls them CDMs - I don’t even know what one of those are! I’ll call it a number six - a holding midfielder.

‘I thought Louis was combative, put fires out and used the ball well as well.’

