Among those numbers are influential first-team regulars Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs as well as Player of the Season Sean Raggett.

Danny Cowley revealed the Blues are yet to finalise talks with any of his out-of-contract contingent over new deals – opening up the possibility of them leaving for free come June.

But how does the Fratton Park outfit’s numbers of potential free agents compare to those across the rest of League One?

We’ve taken a look at the sides with the most players out-of-contract in the summer and who could have the biggest rebuilding job ahead.

Here’s what we found.

1. Plymouth - 2 Players out-of-contract: Luke McCormick, Rhys Shirley. Photo: Chris Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Wigan - 3 Players out-of-contract Luke Robinson, James McClean, Gavin Massey. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon - 4 Players out-of-contract: Derek Osei Yaw, Aaron Cosgrove, Nesta Guiness-Walker, Paul Osew. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Ipswich - 5 Players out-of-contract: Tom Carroll, Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko, Janoi Donacien, James Norwood. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales