With the season’s conclusion fast approaching, Pompey still have 10 players who could depart Fratton Park for free in the summer – a figure that does not include Callum Johnson and Paul Downing.

It does contain influential first-team figures such as Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Aiden O’Brien and Michael Jacobs.

However, the Fratton chief isn’t panicking yet as he has clarity over who he’d like to keep – while he’s now in the process of telling those he’s elected to release.

His job has been made somewhat easier, too, with 2021-22 The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season Raggett joining Harness, Thompson and O’Brien in stating their desire to remain at Fratton Park,

But with six out of the past seven players to lift the prestigious award leaving shortly afterwards, supporters are worrying that history could repeat itself.

And fears may grow larger when learning there’s no imminent renewal news on the horizon.

When Cowley was asked if he’s closer to extending any stays, he said: ‘I hope so and yes we know in our minds who we’d like to keep. I think we are in that process (of speaking to the players).

Michael Jacobs is among those whose current deal expires at the end of the season

‘I don’t think it’s fair for me to talk about any player or players individually. Certainly, for me, it’s to have respect for the players, ultimately. I always speak to them before I speak to you (the media).

‘Once I’ve spoken to them, then we’ll convey that to you guys.’

Last season, Cowley was a victim of his own uncertain future at Pompey – after initially signing a short-term deal to replace Kenny Jackett in March 2020.

By the time he was confirmed as the long-term Blues boss, he was unable to keep star players, including Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor and Ryan WIlliams.

This time around, he explained how he’s striving for continuity due to previous successes that approach has brought him.

He added: ‘For us we want to have as much continuity as we possibly can.