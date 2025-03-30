The mistake Portsmouth faithful admit they made after key Blackburn Rovers win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey and Blackburn fans have been having their say on Saturday’s Championship clash at Fratton Park. When it comes to Blues followers there’s one man they are speaking about, as his season goes from strength to strength. Here’s a selection of views from X (formerly Twitter).

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a turnaround for Connor Ogilvie. Will admit that I was one of his critics in the early parts of the season, but now one of our most consistent performers #Pompey @_JLWilson

Deserves every bit of credit he’s getting. Got a LOT of stick at the start of the season (rightly so) but his turnaround in form has been unbelievable. He’s proved a lot of people wrong (including myself) @DanLewis1999

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogilvie was faultless today. Impressive #pompey @PORTSMOUTHFCLEE

This was probably the first game that I’ve seen Potts TRULY anchor! Consistently Winning those second balls, giving us possession and breaking there attack. Always rated him, but today, we would’ve lost that without him! #Pompey @PompeyKirbs

The football intelligence of @TerryDevlin11 at the end of the game I hope doesn’t go unnoticed!!!! Start of the season we would have lost possession and conceded a late goal. Well done young man taking it to the corner!!! #pompey @DanielE64141682

Already safe luckily. Get Ismael out. @SDM_Rovers

Got to win ugly sometimes when you’re in a dog fight. We’ve played better and lost but they all count. We’ve relied a lot on our attackers this season but it was the defenders who ran the show today. Bramall, Og, Swanson all decent but Poole was the pick of the bunch ONWARDS! @PompeyPedro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I earmarked 13 wins a while ago as a point of no return in terms of survival this season. 13 wins and anywhere between 8-12 draws has kept you in this league for the last 5 seasons. By that logic #Pompey could be as close as one win away from another year in the Championship @officialfournil

We're officially back to being dreadful to watch. The players don't look like their playing for the manager or are already thinking about next season and don't care where we finish. Ismael looks like a dud choice and we won't sack as we won't pay the compo. Bad state of affairs. @jamesgeesus

What a player Hayden Carter is by the way, haven’t seen many players do that well against Murphy all season. #Pompey @jackfurlongg

Awful performance by @Rovers football got in the way of a great day out. Pompey very decent indeed #VenkysOut @mattleach1875

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn the worst team and fans to come here this season? #Pompey @pfcmccloud