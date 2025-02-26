The Newcastle United connection and Premier League quality catching eyes as Portsmouth key man makes waves

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 10:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Josh Murphy has been lauded as a Premier League talent as his Pompey form soars.

And Matt Ritchie highlighted his own link with Murphy’s twin brother, Jacob, as evidence the Blues’ difference maker is operating at a level beyond the Championship.

Murphy has stepped up for John Mousinho’s men in recent weeks, in a season in which he has shown why he was viewed as a key transfer priority by his manager ahead of his summer arrival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 30-year-old has bagged a goal and four assists in his past four outings, to help his side open up a nine-point gap to safety amid their best form of the season.

Murphy has been fundamental to Pompey’s taking threat this term and has been involved in an incredible 35 per cent of goals scored by his side. That is a figure unsurpassed in the Championship this season, with the division’s top scorer in Norwich’s Borja Sainz hitting the same figure.

The man who moved to Cardiff for £11m in 2018 has delivered that outstanding return with six goals and nine assists,

Pompey fans have seen for themselves just how central Murphy has been to their side’s attacking output, with the Oxford United’s searing pace and direct play continually forcing defences on to the back foot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ritchie acknowledged that it’s the winger his side have often looked to for their attacking inspiration, or to produce the kind of moment we once again saw against QPR with his excellent 20-yard finish.

Pompey's Josh Murphy. Pic: Jason BrownPompey's Josh Murphy. Pic: Jason Brown
Pompey's Josh Murphy. Pic: Jason Brown | The News

Inevitably, Murphy’s displays and impressive numbers are catching eyes with his efforts being increasingly recognised this term.

Ritchie, of course, spent eight seasons operating at the highest level of the game with Bournemouth and Newcastle until last season. The Gosport lad spent a substantial amount of that time as a team-mate of Murphy’s twin brother, Jacob, at St James’ Park, with the winger emerging as a top-flight performer of repute.

Ritchie has absolutely no doubt that level of ability echoes in the Pompey man, with both held in high regard by the 35-year-old as well-rounded and commendable siblings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ‘Josh Murphy deserves a huge amount of credit for us.

‘It’s a team game but Murphs in many moments and points in the season, he’s the one we’ve looked to.

‘Once again he’s provided the difference against QPR.

‘Of course he is (Premier League-level talent).

‘You’d be proud’

‘I’ve had the joys of playing with his brother at that level.

‘First and foremost they are two unbelievable lads as people. If your son was to grow up like the Murphy brothers you’d be proud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘They are great guys with great work ethics and, as footballers, they have a huge amount of quality - I mean both of them.’

READ MORE: Are Pompey now close to Championship survival? Here’s a dive into the figures which suggest that could now be the case.

Related topics:Matt RitchiePompeyTalentPremier LeagueBluesNewcastle UnitedPortsmouthJohn MousinhoOxford UnitedChampionshipCardiffBournemouthGosportPeoplePerformer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice