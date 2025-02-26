The Newcastle United connection and Premier League quality catching eyes as Portsmouth key man makes waves
And Matt Ritchie highlighted his own link with Murphy’s twin brother, Jacob, as evidence the Blues’ difference maker is operating at a level beyond the Championship.
Murphy has stepped up for John Mousinho’s men in recent weeks, in a season in which he has shown why he was viewed as a key transfer priority by his manager ahead of his summer arrival.
The 30-year-old has bagged a goal and four assists in his past four outings, to help his side open up a nine-point gap to safety amid their best form of the season.
Murphy has been fundamental to Pompey’s taking threat this term and has been involved in an incredible 35 per cent of goals scored by his side. That is a figure unsurpassed in the Championship this season, with the division’s top scorer in Norwich’s Borja Sainz hitting the same figure.
The man who moved to Cardiff for £11m in 2018 has delivered that outstanding return with six goals and nine assists,
Pompey fans have seen for themselves just how central Murphy has been to their side’s attacking output, with the Oxford United’s searing pace and direct play continually forcing defences on to the back foot.
Ritchie acknowledged that it’s the winger his side have often looked to for their attacking inspiration, or to produce the kind of moment we once again saw against QPR with his excellent 20-yard finish.
Inevitably, Murphy’s displays and impressive numbers are catching eyes with his efforts being increasingly recognised this term.
Ritchie, of course, spent eight seasons operating at the highest level of the game with Bournemouth and Newcastle until last season. The Gosport lad spent a substantial amount of that time as a team-mate of Murphy’s twin brother, Jacob, at St James’ Park, with the winger emerging as a top-flight performer of repute.
Ritchie has absolutely no doubt that level of ability echoes in the Pompey man, with both held in high regard by the 35-year-old as well-rounded and commendable siblings.
‘It’s a team game but Murphs in many moments and points in the season, he’s the one we’ve looked to.
‘Once again he’s provided the difference against QPR.
‘Of course he is (Premier League-level talent).
‘You’d be proud’
‘I’ve had the joys of playing with his brother at that level.
‘First and foremost they are two unbelievable lads as people. If your son was to grow up like the Murphy brothers you’d be proud.
‘They are great guys with great work ethics and, as footballers, they have a huge amount of quality - I mean both of them.’
