A highly-rated player who was being linked with Championship moves to Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, a defender who earned the admiration of Lincoln supporters, and an experienced and trusted campaigner with probably his best years yet to come, it’s no wonder the 25-year-old’s arrival at Fratton Park on a free transfer is being considered a bit of a coup.

It’s important Pompey continue making these types of statements during a transfer window that has left the Fratton faithful with little time to catch their breath, given the break-neck speed with which the Blues have been conducting their business under sporting director Rich Hughes.

But there’s other ways of doing this than making so-called marque signings. Indeed, the Blues can continue to set out their stall for the season ahead by ensuring there’s no significant outgoings.

The likes of Colby Bishop and Joe Morrell automatically spring to mind in when talk shifts in this direction.

However, following Poole’s arrival, it’s imperative John Mousinho and Hughes don’t forsake Sean Raggett in their bid to improve Pompey’s standing and their title/promotion credentials.

Granted, the former Norwich and Lincoln defender is not everyone’s cup of tea among the PO4 masses, with some all too eager to pick faults in his game.

Not cultured enough for some fans’ liking, Raggett always seems to be one game, or a mistake for that matter, away from a complete social media meltdown.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett will face stiffer competition for a place in the Blues' starting XI this season

But such promptness to judge is harsh on a player who leaves everything out on the pitch for the Blues, puts his head in where it hurts, leads by example both on and off the pitch and epitomises everything that a Pompey fan wants from one of their soldiers as they go into battle with the star & crescent on his chest.

There’s also no shadow of doubt that his efforts and game are appreciated by every team-mate he’s played with and every opposition player whose feathers he’s ruffled. Meanwhile, Raggett’s track record of starting 158 of the Blues’ 184 league games over the past four seasons shows he’s a reliable and consistent presence. Where would Pompey have ended up last season if he’d added his name to an injury list that did former boss Danny Cowley no favours?

Some could rightly argue that the Fratton Park outfit haven’t come close enough to promotion during Raggett’s four-year stay – hence the need for additional quality in the backline. However, the Blues’ ‘goals against’ column has never been their downfall during this time. It’s their ‘goals for’ stats that have consistently held them back in recent campaigns.

Mousinho showed his intentions for a position he fully understands by taking a closer look at loanee Di’Shon Bernard as last season began to wind down with no play-off finish in sight. That came at the expense of Raggett, who admitted he found it hard sitting on the bench for those four dead-rubber games.

Conor Shaughnessy’s arrival on a free transfer from Burton Albion earlier in the transfer window will have made both Raggett and defensive partner Ryley Towler sit up and take notice. However, Poole’s 11pm signing on Monday will likely have instigated a reaction more akin to an unexpected lightning strike in the dead of night.

And it will have been Raggett cautiously poking his head through the curtains to establish any would-be damage, with the Welshman now his main competitor for a starting role.

If our judgement of the 2021-22 The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season is correct, he’ll not roll over and simply let Poole walk into the team for that opening day of the season game against Bristol Rovers – or any other fixture from here on in, for that matter.

If the former Man Utd youngster believes his place in the starting XI a surefire thing, he’s sadly mistaken. He’s in for the battle of his life.

Yet it’s just not Poole and Raggett who need to display the hunger to succeed on this front. Mousinho needs to demonstrate it, too, after setting up the battle between two heavyweight centre-backs.

He needs to welcome the disappointment that picking one over the other will inevitably bring. He needs to bottle any anger that sitting among the subs might generate and unleash it to the Blues’ advantage over the course of the season. He needs to resist any urge of thinking Raggett is now disposable following his 10th signing and latest addition to his ranks.

Pompey’s chances of winning League One promotion or competing for the title have improved greatly with the acquisition of Poole. They must not diminish those chances by retrospectively letting one of their better, most consistent and reliable performers go. They should not allow a rival to strengthen their cause by losing sight of Raggett’s qualities. They need to put off any temptation to go for a younger model who will happily serve as a back-up option.

Let’s not forget, Raggett will be 31 by the time next season comes to a close and will be out of contract, too, with his current deal expiring next summer. No consideration should be given to cashing in on that asset now.

Title-winning sides are built on serious competition for places, the presence of battlers, a passion and desire to win, and squad harmony.

Raggett ensures the Blues are well covered in all those areas. He ticks all boxes.

And while he will, in all likelihood, not be happy to play second fiddle to Poole – if that’s the direction Mousinho goes – he’s shown during these past four seasons that he’ll put the club first and himself second.

