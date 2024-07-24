Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho admitted Ryley Towler has caught the eye in pre-season as he waits for his Pompey future to be decided.

And the Blues boss told how handing the fans’ favourite the captain’s armband at Hawks was reward for his attitude last term, as well as the manner in which he’s returned ahead of the new campaign.

Towler had to be content with 11 appearances last season, with just six outings arriving in the league after the 22-year-old started the opening-day draw against Bristol Rovers.

The centre-half has remained a positive member of Mousinho’s first-team group, however, and spoke of his happiness at PO4 after a final-day start at Lincoln.

That attitude has remained after the group returned back for pre-season training and into Pompey’s training camp in Croatia, with Towler also reporting back in strong physical shape.

The likeable figure was handed the captaincy for the 3-0 win at Hawks last Friday, and responded with a decent display capped with an outrageous run and 40-yard lobbed goal.

A development loan is being considered for the man who arrived from Bristol City at the start of last year, but Towler’s future is at Pompey with two years still to run on his existing agreement.

It remains to be seen how that scenario pans out, and whether the likable figure can play himself into Mousinho’s plans ahead of their Championship return.

But the Pompey boss explained he’s continuing to like what he’s seeing from the defender.

Mousinho said: ‘Ryley’s come back in really good nick. He had a tough season last year, but he’s kept his head high.

‘He was a massive part of the squad who won the league, whether he felt that or not I don’t know.

‘The way he conducted himself last season and the way he conducted himself in pre-season, I think he’s deserved it (the captaincy at Hawks).

‘Ryan is a player who we want to encourage his leadership qualities to come out.

‘He was the outstanding candidate on the pitch, he led the boys well and deserved his goal.

‘I knew that he could drive out from the back and he dropped his shoulder really well. He’s very comfortable in possession and dealt with the physical threat really well.