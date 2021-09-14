Meanwhile, the Blues keeper that got away is currently establishing himself in the Danish First Division.

Corey Addai was earmarked to become Danny Cowley’s number three in July, having impressed in pre-season.

The towering former Arsenal, Coventry and Barnsley man arrived as a triallist and proceeded to feature in three friendlies.

However, with Pompey keen to make the association a permanent one, Addai unfortunately failed a medical, prompting the prospective deal to collapse.

It was a blow for Cowley, who then took on Dan Gyollai on trial from Peterborough as an alternative – yet it didn’t work out.

That left Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass as the only senior goalkeepers on the Fratton Park books and, with both unavailable for last week’s Papa John’s Trophy trip to Plough Lane, an emergency replacement was sought.

That was Sheffield United’s Jake Eastwood, who turned up hours before the match and then left the Blues that same evening following a 4-3 loss which should have no reflection on him.

Former Pompey triallist Corey Addai is now with Danish side Esbjerg fB. Picture: Rogan Thomson/ JMP Sport.

With Bazunu back from international duty and Bass recovered from Covid, both returned to Cowley’s squad at MK Dons on Saturday.

As for Addai, following his Pompey disappointment, he last month joined Esbjerg fB in a one-year deal.

He has subsequently been on the Danish club’s bench for the last four fixtures, most recently a 2-1 triumph over Hobro on Friday.

The club were bought by the Pacific Media Group in March, the owners of Barnsley, KV Oostende and AS Nancy Lorraine.

That link made them swoop for Addai, who spent 12 months at Oakwell before his release at the end of last season.

In addition, Esbjerg, who are presently 10th in the Danish First Division, have taken on loan Barnsley trio Charlie Winfield, Matty Wolfe and Patrick Schmidt, while permanently signed Rudi Pache and Steve Simpson from the Tykes.

Addai’s three pre-season appearances for Pompey were against the Hawks and then behind-closed-doors matches with Burton and Bristol City.

He also attended the Blues’ week-long training camp at St George’s Park in July.

