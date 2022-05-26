The 30-year-old scored the winning penalty that day against Sunderland as the Blues recorded a famous win with the help of spot-kicks.

Now he’s back at the home of football, with the primary aim this time being a return to the third tier.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Hawkins were to match his past feat this weekend, it would be a fitting end to a strong season for the 6ft 4in ace.

The ex-Dagenham & Redbridge figure has made 45 appearances for Nigel Clough’s side, scored eight goals and featured at both the heart of defence and in attack.

His versatility, which was often on show at Fratton Park, has seen him become a key cog in the Stags machine – and that’s likely to see him start once more when both Mansfield and Vale descend on the capital on Saturday.

Oli Hawkins celebrates Pompey's 2019 EFL Trophy final win against Sunderland at Wembley

Plucked from non-league football in 2017, Hawkins was a member of the Blues sides that tasted play-off defeats in 2019 and 2020.

Towards the end of his tenure under Kenny Jackett, he was surprisingly shifted to defence – but rarely looked out of place as he became a staple of the ex-Wolves boss’ side.

Across his three years on the south coast, he made 95 appearances in royal blue, scoring 18 goals.

This, however, didn’t stop Hawkins leaving for Ipswich for free in 2020, where he failed to gain promotion to the Championship once again.

He spent only one season at Portman Road, making 22 appearances in all competitions – 12 of which came from the bench – before a departure to Field Mill.

Standing in Hawkins and Mansfield’s way is a Port Vale side buoyed by their penalty success over Swindon in their semi-final.

The Valiants came from a goal down on aggregate to level the score and take the game to its nervy conclusion.

If Clough’s side prove victorious, it will be their first time in League One since 2003 as they look to join already-promoted Forest Green, Exeter and Bristol Rovers in League One.