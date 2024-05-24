The teams being tipped for Championship promotion next season - including Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Sunderland
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s been over ten years since their last appearance in the league, but after a triumphant 2023/24 campaign, Pompey are back in the Championship and will soon be competing against the likes of Burnley, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.
They are joined in their promotion successes by Derby County and Oxford United, with the latter beating Bolton 2-0 in Saturday’s League One play-off final at Wembley. 97 points were secured as the Blues won 28 of their 46 matches in their race to the League One title but John Mousinho’s side are aware they are about to experience a huge jump in competition when they make their Championship return.
There is still one Championship place to be determined, with Leeds and Pompey’s south coast rivals Southampton battling it out for the final Premier League spot in Sunday’s Championship play-off final. Leeds triumphed 4-0 over Norwich City at Elland Road while Southampton secured a 2-0 win over West Brom to reach Wembley’s final but now the two will face the final hurdle as they both seek an immediate return to the second tier of English football.
While we await the final competitor Pompey will face next season, the latest odds have been released on who could succeed by the end of the 2024/25 season, with Blues fans handed a huge boost.
According to Sky, these are the latest odds on Pompey’s chances of back-to-back promotion (Leeds and Southampton excluded due to impending play-off finals):
- Burnley - 13/2 (C)
- Luton - 10/1 (P)
- Middlesbrough - 12/1 (Play-offs)
- West Brom - 12/1 (Play-offs)
- Sheffield United - 14/1 (Play-offs)
- Coventry - 14/1 (Play-offs)
- Sunderland - 20/1
- Portsmouth - 20/1
- Watford - 20/1
- Derby - 20/1
- Stoke City - 20/1
- Hull City - 20/1
- QPR - 25/1
- Sheffield Wednesday - 25/1
- Swansea - 25/1
- Bristol City - 28/1
- Millwall - 28/1
- Blackburn - 28/1
- Cardiff - 40/1
- Preston North End - 40/1 (R)
- Plymouth Argyle - 66/1 (R)
- Oxford United - 66/1 (R)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.