That’s despite the Blues boss craving continuity in his ranks and the odd day off during transfer windows.

Cowley has already achieved part of that ambition, with the Blues managing to agree terms with seven of their out-of-contract players following the end of last season.

Yet the return of Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, George Hirst, Mahlon Romeo and Tyler Walker to their parent clubs following their respective Fratton Park loans means there’s some important gulfs to fill within the squad.

It’s a problem all clubs within the EFL face, not just Pompey.

But with Cowley setting the bar high in terms of Bazunu, Carter and Hirst, in particular, he has his work cut out if he’s to match, if not better, those types of signings – either with new loans or with permanent additions.

That adds extra pressure to a transfer window which has so far delivered just two new arrivals – Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson, both on two-year deals.

Deals of that nature, irrespective of their age, is what the manager ultimately wants as he bids to build for the here and now, plus future seasons.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

But Cowley admitted he’d be putting his side at a huge disadvantage in any promotion race if he were not to make the most of the loan market.

And that is something he’ll continue to do, irrespective of potential pitfalls, as he strives to strike the right balance in making the Blues a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: ‘Our aim is to have our own players – absolutely.

‘I’ll be honest, in the two summer windows that I’ve had, I haven’t had a day off because there’s so much work to do and so many players to replace.

‘So we would like much more continuity.

‘But we will use the loan market as well because you have to use the loan market when you are in the lower leagues.

‘Otherwise, you put yourself at a severe disadvantage to the other teams because we all know that there are some players who are not available to Portsmouth Football Club on permanent deals but are available on loan deals that can make your starting XI significantly better.

‘We saw the likes of Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst, Hayden Carter all come in an make our starting XI better.

‘Would any of those have been available to us on permanent deals? No.

‘Would they have been available to other League One clubs? Probably not.

‘It has to be a mix and a balance.

‘But we still want to be able to work with or have enough players that have potential growth in them long term.’

So far this summer Cowley has been linked with a loan move for West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths.

Joe Rafferty is closing in on a permanent switch to the Blues.