The unluckiest supporters in England: Two games called off in a day for Portsmouth faithful at the hands of Storm Bert

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It was a double dose of Saturday misery for one group of Pompey fans after BOTH matches they tried to attend were rained off.

The well-renowned Banksy’s Bus, who are affiliated with Portsmouth Supporters’ Club Central Branch, set off at 4.30am for the Blues’ clash at Blackburn.

However, when that was disappointingly called off at 11.15am, the coach and its 54 occupants instead headed to Salford City to catch their League Two clash with Bromley, with former Pompey player Haji Mnoga expected in action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As luck would have it, that fixture also fell foul to the weather, being scrapped 70 mins before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Members of Banksy's Bus outside Salford City's ground after the second match they attempted to attend on Saturday was called off.Members of Banksy's Bus outside Salford City's ground after the second match they attempted to attend on Saturday was called off.
Members of Banksy's Bus outside Salford City's ground after the second match they attempted to attend on Saturday was called off. | None

Bizarrely, it meant that, of the four Football League matches which fell victim to Storm Bert on Saturday, Bank’s Bus had attempted to watch two of them.

Paul Banks, who organises the away trips with Wheelers Travel, told The News: ‘You've got to laugh, it keeps you sane! We’ve still had a good day, though.

‘We left at 4.30am and I warned everyone at the time that there was a chance the game could be called off - so they may want to get off now. They all stayed on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Then we were at a pub in Mere, Cheshire, having food and a drink when we heard Pompey was off - so somebody mentioned about going to Salford instead.

‘You need police permission to park a football coach at a ground, so we got in touch with Greater Manchester Police and they gave us the green light.

‘Then we rang Salford about getting in and they were very welcoming, agreeing to sell us tickets, so we went to that game instead.

‘When we turned up, we wondered why the stewards were keeping us on the coach for about five minutes. We found out it was because there was a pitch inspection and they were calling the match off! Another one gone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It wasn’t all bad, though. There were steak pies left unsold, so Salford gave them to us free of charge.

‘We haven’t had the best of luck, but they are all good people and we’ll be back again for Swansea.’

In addition to matches at Blackburn and Salford being postponed, Bradford’s home clash against Accrington and Fleetwood’s encounter with MK Dons were also cancelled.

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice