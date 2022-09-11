Pepe Lacey was joined by Jordan Cross, who gave his verdict on the current situation, the Blues’ start to the season and praise for Dane Scarlett.

Here’s everything that was discussed in the latest Pompey Q&A.

Q: What were your thoughts on this weekend’s postponements and did the EFL and Premier League make the right call?

Firstly, it’s an unprecedented situation and I feel there was a need to pay respects to the Queen in some form or other.

I think the EFL and Premier League, who made that call to postpone, would’ve been criticised either way and I can see a case for continuing with a mark of respect with black armbands, a minute silence, the national anthem and that being a poignant tribute.

Likewise, sports stopping for a short period, we know there’s a 10-day period of mourning now and there was a suggestion there would be no sport over those 10 days in the initial period.

Now we know that’s not the case, I can see why the game was postponed this week and hopefully we can get on with things moving forward.

Q: Pompey make the trip to Burton on Tuesday, what’s the latest on whether that game will go ahead?

People have indicated to me that the EFL have had discussions with members and stakeholders, taking advice from the government to pause on Saturday and recommence on Tuesday. That trip to Burton in midweek is set to go ahead as things stand and Plymouth next Saturday.

It’s being reported that police will be redeployed from different parts of the country to cover the funeral or to be in London, and that could place a question mark on whether clubs can get games on.

I don’t think there’s major concern from Pompey’s point of view, I think they think that they can do it and I think most clubs will be able to do that.

I think the desire is there to pay respects and kick on, so that means Burton on Tuesday and Plymouth on Saturday go ahead.

Q: There’ll be a 12 day gap between Pompey’s win against Peterborough and the game against Burton on Tuesday, previous Blues sides have struggled to find momentum after short stoppages. Do you think this team will be affected by that break?

Stoppages have hurt Pompey in seasons gone by with Covid and other breaks, but I don’t think one game is anything to be too concerned about.

I think it's actually been beneficial in a way because they’ve been going Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and it’s been incessant that they’ve had a week on the training ground.

Danny Cowley has had a clear week to work on things and a few issues they had to look at,which is a positive. I think Cowley was privately pretty pleased that the game was off this weekend because there were niggles and one or two concerns.

I think Joe Rafferty has a problem, not sure on the extent of it, but there was a doubt. Connor Ogilve and Ronan Curtis’ partners have also just given birth so there could’ve been a question mark on their involvement as well.

A clear week, a couple of niggles and concerns that won’t be there moving forward.

It’s a selfish business football, if it’s beneficial to you and your own individual situation then you’re happy to go with it, so I don’t think the break has been too bad for Pompey.

Q: How do you assess Pompey’s start to the season?

What's not to like about it? It’s been full of enthusiasm and reasons to be cheerful.

Looking at it from last season, Danny Cowley has got his real imprint on the team and he’s had that third transfer window, seen where the issues lie and has gone out and remedied them.

For me, there was a lack of strength in depth which has been sorted out. Goals, they’re coming from all around the pitch now, Colby Bishop’s started well and Dane Scarlett has kicked in as well.

I like that there are also more leaders in the team, real men who are going to step up and take the lead in the dressing room. Men like Marlon Pack and Michael Morrison, big characters that perhaps Pompey have been found wanting for - not just in Danny Cowley’s reign but Kenny Jackett’s as well.

I like the fact that there is that experience in there and there's a good blend of youth and experience.

Finally, there’s also a really good atmosphere around the place, there’s good people in the club. Cowley’s got the characters in and weeded out one or two of the bad eggs and you go around, the place is buoyant, there’s characters, there’s smiles but there’s a purpose about Pompey.

Marry that all together and you’ve got 17 points and a start to the season, which has been encouraging.

Q: How surprised have you been with Dane Scarlett that an 18-year-old has been able to hit the ground running in his first loan move away from Spurs?

Have I been surprised? Not when you do your due diligence and you hear what’s said about him in the game. Everyone has spoken very highly of him.

What I have been surprised with and has been a big positive is that he’s a young boy and he’s got that man strength and isn’t bothered by the strength of League One football.

It’s eaten up so many young players, look at Miguel Azeez, he was a big promise but struggled with the physicality.

Normally clubs send players out on loan to make mistakes but here he’s been far from it and has been a massive positive.