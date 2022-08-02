The verdict on Portsmouth's reported interest in Burnley defender when wingers remain top priority

On this occasion the Blues have been credited with interest in young Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas.

Indeed, a national report claims the 21-year-old is on Danny Cowley's wanted list as he reportedly targets another addition to his backline.

But the move comes much to the surprise of many as Pompey appear well-stocked in that particular department.

On paper the Blues’ backline looks strong following Morrison’s arrival as he joins Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga in the central defensive ranks.

Furthermore, cover can also be provided by Connor Ogilvie and Marlon Pack should the need arise.

Meanwhile, with skipper Robertson unlucky with injuries, this could understandably see the Pompey boss look for further cover in the centre of defence.

The verdict on Bobby Thomas after being linked with Pompey.

Yet, with Cowley still requiring numbers elsewhere, and in particular out on the flanks, why would he want to potentially hamper his budget to bring in another centre-back?

Quality forwards the Blues will be seeking to replace the likes of Marcus Harness are not cheap – whether that’s paying a fee or even wages for loanees from higher divisions.

After 21-year-old Thomas signed a new three-year deal at Turf Moor last summer, Burnley will be looking at options to send him out on loan in order to maximise his development for the future.

Again, on paper, Fratton Park does not look the best fit to do just that, with Raggett, Robertson and Morrison three tough options to dislodge.

Should Cowley need extra cover for Papa John’s Trophy, FA Cup or Carabao Cup matches then there could be a need for Thomas should Mnoga depart on loan.

But with the season already under way, priority must go into bringing in wingers.

That need was highlighted at Hillsborough on Saturday, regardless of the 3-3 scoreline.

And with Cowley desperately wanting to inject pace and athleticism into his attack, any potential move for Thomas needs to be placed on the back-burner until more pressing business is dealt with.