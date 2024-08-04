Andy Cullen has admitted ‘tough times’ await Pompey in the Championship.

But the Blues chief executive said that prospect hasn’t diminished the optimism with which the Fratton Park club are approaching their first second-tier campaign in 12 years.

In fact, last season’s League One champions are relishing the chance to pit their wits against established Championship outfits and clubs with greater financial resources, including parachute payments from recent Premier League days.

It’s a chance to continue Pompey’s impressive trajectory under Messrs Mousinho and Hughes and to edge closer to another former stomping ground - England’s top flight. Although, talk of ‘doing an Ipswich’ is being suppressed by a need for Pompey patience.

Pompey kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a trip to Leeds United - who were last season’s beaten play-off finalists - on Saturday (12.30pm). The Blues have brought in seven new signings since their League One coronation, but travel to Elland Road on the back of two pre-season defeats from three outings - including Saturday’s loss to Charlton.

Concerns have already been raised from sections of the Fratton faithful about what could lie in wait for the Blues when the season finally gets under way, with key areas on the pitch still needing strengthening.

Cullen appreciates the challenges that await, too,but he clearly has much more faith in the process.

Speaking on the forthcoming season with FourFourTwo to lay out the Blues’ objectives, the Pompey chief said: ‘Everybody will be looking at Ipswich for inspiration.

‘We’re patient, there are going to be tough times this season – the Championship will be a tough division, it’s a big step up. We’re competing with clubs with parachute payments and far greater financial resources than we have.

‘But we’re optimistic and relishing the challenge. Our goal will be to finish as high as we possibly can, be competitive and continue to take the club forward. We want to be looking up to the Premier League. We’re not just going to be in the Championship to make up the numbers.’