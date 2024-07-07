Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Shaughnessy has admitted there’s nowhere he’d rather be after committing his future to Pompey.

The defender has penned a new three-year deal at Fratton Park - despite only arriving at PO4 last summer on a free transfer from Burton.

But the Blues believe the Irishman’s impressive performances during the League One title-winning campaign warranted new terms and were keen to tie the 28-year-old down to a more lucrative contract.

Pompey’s decision to add an option for an additional 12 months demonstrates further the club’s faith in one of their prized assets. And with the Blues keen to build on last term’s glory in the Championship, it’s clear all parties were keen on striking a deal.

Speaking to the club’s media after the extension was agreed, Shaughnessy said everything has fallen into place perfectly.

He said: ‘I’m over the moon to sign an extension. There’s no place I’d rather be and to continue my career here is perfect for me right now. I’m excited for the next few years at the club.

‘Obviously, we had a great season as a club and just speaking to everyone (about) where we’re heading, the ambitions of the club and everybody - the manager, the director, and the players ourselves - we’re all heading in the right direction and it only felt right for me to do this now and commit to the next three years.’

Shaughnessy started all but one of Pompey’s 46 league games last season as he quickly established himself as a key cog in the Blues defence. He also chipped in with the odd important goal, with his effort against Barnsley on April 16 now the stuff of legends at Fratton Park.

Indeed, his last-gasp winner against the Tykes secured Pompey’s passage back to the Championship and guarantees the centre-back hero status in these parts.

The Galway man admitted it’s a moment he’s watched hundreds of times since during the close season. Yet he joked it’s no longer compulsive viewing for another member of the Shaughnessy household.

The former Leeds and Heart defender added: ‘We (the players) have had a couple of months now to reflect and I don’t know how many times I’ve watched the videos back of the goal and stuff.

‘I think my Mrs at home is getting a bit annoyed with me now the amount of times she just hears me watching it on the phone.