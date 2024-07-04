Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reported Pompey target Mickel Miller has opened up on why he signed for League One Huddersfield Town - despite interest from a host of Championship clubs.

The 28-year-old wing-back parted company with Plymouth Argyle this week following the expiration of his Home Park contract. He has since signed a two-year deal with the Terriers and confirmed he is ‘in the right place’ for the next chapter in his career.

As well as Pompey, Preston North End, Stoke and Oxford United were all supposedly keen on the former Rotherham ace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Huddersfield Town website following his unveiling, Miller said: ‘I’m happy to finally be here. The deal has taken a while, but we got it done. Growing up I always saw Huddersfield on TV and stuff, where they were such a big club. These things never leave my mind, of the stature of the club.

“Obviously, circumstances last season, it happens to teams, so I just know that I’m in the right place. I’ve done my praying, I’ve done my speaking to family, and it’s just my gut instinct.’

Pompey were initially linked with a move for the left-footer earlier in the summer. However, it soon emerged that the London-born wing-back did not fit the profile of player the Blues were keen to recruit.

Miller has spent the past two seasons at Home Park after arriving on a free transfer from Rotherham in 2022. He has gone on to make 49 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘It was a tough season with Plymouth, obviously we ended up staying up. I had niggles at the end of the season, but these things come in football, you can’t really take it to heart. You’ve got to try and brush it off and keep going, because football goes up and down.