Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho admitted Pompey can’t rule out a departure for their prime assets this summer.

But the Blues boss is adamant the club remain under no pressure to sell their big hitters ahead of their Championship arrival.

The News understands rivals have registered interest in key members of John Mousinho’s squad, as their stock rises after last term’s League One title win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s position under chairman Michael Eisner has been consistent, however, in the board not pushing to cash in on players who have grown in value.

That puts the football operation in the comfortable position, though the club have stated they will have a model of improving and selling assets to reinvest.

That pool of talent has undoubtedly grown since Rich Hughes’ arrival as sporting director in September 2022.

Even in the wake of clubs asking about players’ availability, Mousinho remains comfortable about Pompey retaining assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks over extending deals of key players such as Conor Shaughnessy are continuing, to strengthen the club’s position further.

Mousinho acknowledged, however, the views of players also have to be considered when their futures are under the microscope.

He said: ‘We’d never say we’re 100 per cent not going to sell, because you don’t know the situations with players and what they want to do.

‘But the club have never said to myself or Rich we need to offload players or sell players. One of the real advantages with the ownership is that’s not something that has ever crossed their minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When there’s been interest in our players, they’ve said they don’t want to pursue it, keep the players in the building and do what’s best for Portsmouth.