Portsmouth boss’ admission over selling major assets this summer ahead of Championship arrival
But the Blues boss is adamant the club remain under no pressure to sell their big hitters ahead of their Championship arrival.
The News understands rivals have registered interest in key members of John Mousinho’s squad, as their stock rises after last term’s League One title win.
The club’s position under chairman Michael Eisner has been consistent, however, in the board not pushing to cash in on players who have grown in value.
That puts the football operation in the comfortable position, though the club have stated they will have a model of improving and selling assets to reinvest.
That pool of talent has undoubtedly grown since Rich Hughes’ arrival as sporting director in September 2022.
Even in the wake of clubs asking about players’ availability, Mousinho remains comfortable about Pompey retaining assets.
Talks over extending deals of key players such as Conor Shaughnessy are continuing, to strengthen the club’s position further.
Mousinho acknowledged, however, the views of players also have to be considered when their futures are under the microscope.
He said: ‘We’d never say we’re 100 per cent not going to sell, because you don’t know the situations with players and what they want to do.
‘But the club have never said to myself or Rich we need to offload players or sell players. One of the real advantages with the ownership is that’s not something that has ever crossed their minds.
‘When there’s been interest in our players, they’ve said they don’t want to pursue it, keep the players in the building and do what’s best for Portsmouth.
‘Thankfully last year we were able to keep the group together and all the players we wanted to retain, we’ve retained.’
