Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been forced to leap to the defence of Tom Cannon - the striker responsible for Pompey’s lowest point of the season to date.

Blues fans probably thought he’d seen the last of the forward, whose 11 goals in 25 appearances for the Potters saw him at the centre of a £10m transfer tug-of-war last month as parent club Leicester decided to cash in on the 22-year-old’s growing reputation.

Yet with the Blades running out winners in the battle for his signature in January, Pompey will have to face the Republic of Ireland striker on away turf once again when they travel to Bramall Lane today in the Championship.

The game will represent Cannon’s third in a Sheffield United shirt, having previously started the Blades’ shock home defeat to Hull and their recent victory against Derby.

The Blues defence will be well-versed and drilled on the threat the striker possesses. However, it seems United fans are still to be convinced of what he’ll bring to their automatic promotion charge.

Criticism has already fallen on his shoulders from a section of the Bramall Lane crowd - prompting manager Wilder to defend Cannon on the eve of today’s game against Pompey.

The Blades boss told out sister paper, The Sheffield Star: ‘I heard a couple of things after the game against Hull. If people think he is absolutely going to hit the ground running, after one training session, they haven’t got a clue regarding the game of football in my opinion.

‘I am not expecting it to be five, 10, 15 or 20 games for him to settle in, he can't.

‘But he’s been at three clubs now in the space of a year and he’s been at a different club to ours in the last six months and done very, very well. That’s the reason why a lot of clubs were chasing him and Stoke City were desperate for him to stay.

‘From a confidence point of view, it’s centre forwards scoring goals, but I'd rather achieve what we want to achieve and Tom score five than Tom scoring 15 and being in this division next year.’

Pompey debuts possible

Pompey head into today’s game with probably their strongest squad this season. Key defender Conor Shaughnessy made a welcome return to the Blues’ starting XI and defence against Burnley last week after more than five months on the sidelines. No doubt, he’ll be keen to keep his fellow countryman quiet so that he can’t repeat his goalscoring exploits from earlier in the season.

Today’s game could also see transfer deadline day signings Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon make their Blues debuts, with Pompey bringing in eight new faces last month as they try to retain their Championship status.

Sheffield United sit third in the Championship table - behind second-placed Burnley on goal difference only and five points behind leaders Leeds. Their recent home defeat to Hull means the Blades have picked up just one win from their past five home games in all competitions - three of which have ended in defeat.

The Blues, who sit 20th in the standings, have accumulated just seven points from their 15 games on the road so far this season.

