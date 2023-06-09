Northern Ireland international manager Michael O'Neill has named his latest squad for this month's Euro qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Paddy Lane’s inclusion in Michael O’Neill’s latest squad for games against Denmark (June 16) and Kazakhstan (June 19) will see the 22-year-old return to the international stage for the first time since last September.

The two-times capped forward is back in the fold after being omitted from O’Neill’s first get-together following his return to the Northern Ireland set-up. Former Fleetwood ace Lane started to show the Fratton faithful what made the club splash the cash on him in January as he started the Blues’ last four games of the 2022-23 season, scoring in the final day 2-2 draw with Wycombe. He also impressed in a training camp set up by the Irish ahead of the latest squad announcement.

But it’s not just Lane’s involvement that will trigger intrigue. O’Neil has also included two players who have been linked with moves to PO4 this summer.

Gavin Whyte has been called up as he looks to add to his 28 caps and five international goals. The 27-year-old has been tipped to make a move to Pompey after he confirmed he’ll be leaving Championship Cardiff at the end of his contract this month.

Also involved is Larne striker Lee Bonis, who has been rewarded for his fine form with his very first senior international call-up.

His 15 goals in 34 league outings helped the Inver Park outfit secure their maiden NIFL Premiership title last season. It also raised his profile and brought him to the attention of clubs this side of the water.

Pompey, alongside Derby, Bolton, Birmingham and Blackpool, have all been linked with the £300,000 front man.

And while the rumour was initially dismissed by Mousinho, it’s one that won’t go away.

All three players will be keen to play some part in both games, with Northern Ireland currently sitting fifth in Group H, after taking three points from their opening two fixtures against Finland and San Marino.

