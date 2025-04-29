Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jed Wallace has slammed his West Brom team-mates after the Baggies missed out on the Championship play-offs.

The club captain believes the campaign’s failure lies solely on the playing squad after they failed to book a spot in the top six.

The Hawthorns outfit fell away from the promotion race in recent weeks, after winning just one of their past nine games.

That poor run of form spelt the end of Tony Mowbray’s rein as manager, having lasted just three months after being appointed as Carlos Corberan’s successor in January.

Despite sitting in the play-offs after a flying start to the season under the Spaniard, his Boxing Day departure resulted in a significant drop off, with West Brom picking up just six victories since and occuyping 10th place ahead of their final game of the season against Luton on Saturday.

Baggies captain Wallace didn’t mince his words when he delivered a scathing verdict on his side’s performances during the second half of the campaign. And the former Pompey favourite believes his team-mates have to take the responsibility for their recent slump.

Speaking to BBC WM, after their goalless draw against relegated Cardiff, he said: ‘It's been massively disappointing. That's our first clean sheet since QPR at home (March 8) which tells its own story. At times like this when it hasn't gone well you need to look at yourself. The easy thing is to blame other people.

‘I think as a group of players, individually, we need to look at ourselves and ask how many have had a good season? Because I know I certainly haven't.

‘The benchmark for everyone is to play as many minutes as you can. I've started five or six games, been injured, and when I've played I've not played anywhere near well enough on the whole.

‘It's the time to look at yourself. I think three or four people have had good seasons by our standards because I believe there's a lot of good footballers in there.

‘But unfortunately for whatever reason we haven't shown it enough individually or collectively, which is massively disappointing because we should certainly be doing better than we have this season.’

Jed Wallace heads into final 12 months of four-year West Brom contract

Jed Wallace came through the ranks at Fratton Park. | Getty Images

Wallace has struggled with injury this term and has scored just once in 30 appearances in all competitions to date.

The Fratton Park academy graduate featured just seven times under Mowbray as a calf issue kept him sidelined for more than two months.

And Wallace has shared his frustrations after the 61-year-old was sacked after just three months in charge.

‘The players have to take responsibility. We've not been good enough. You've got to look at yourself. Have you done the right things day in, day out?

‘Tony Mowbray is a great, great man. I only had the pleasure to work with him a short time, I was injured for a large part of his period.

‘​​He's very well respected in the dressing room as a manager. We know football is a ruthless game. You look at the goal tally between the front players with the quality we have, not keeping a clean sheet for however many games. It's disappointing.’