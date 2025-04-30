What Jed Wallace had to say when West Brom captain was asked about Portsmouth homecoming

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 12:48 BST
Jed Wallace has refused to rule out a Pompey return before his career is out.

But the former Blues favourite admitted the prospect of tainting happy memories of his time at Fratton Park, would be a concern about making a homecoming.

The West Brom clash proved a big occasion for Wallace, as he started against the club he made his name at for the first time since leaving in 2015.

Wallace got on the scoresheet skippering the Baggies to a 5-1 demolition of John Mousinho’s side, as they served up another hapless defensive display on the road.

West Brom's former Pompey favourite Jed Wallace. Pic: GettyWest Brom's former Pompey favourite Jed Wallace. Pic: Getty
West Brom's former Pompey favourite Jed Wallace. Pic: Getty | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

The 30-year-old retains a close affinity with the club he made his name at with his wife, Abbie, the daughter of former Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin.

Many supporters have harbored ambitions of one day seeing Wallace back in a royal blue shirt again, with those ties acknowledged by the man himself.

Pompey’s return to the Championship has coincided with the attacker featuring infrequently at The Hawthorns this term, sparking bouts of speculation over a PO4 move.

Wallace was diplomatic when asked about the prospect of playing for Pompey again, while highlighting the potential danger of doing so.

‘I don’t know, I don’t know,’ the West Brom skipper said, when asked if he’ll play for the Blues again.

‘I’ve never thought about it in my mind, but sometimes it’s not good to go back.

‘Even the way I left there was no animosity, and the fans have always been great with me. It was the perfect fit for me to start my career.

‘I’ve always got an eye on Pompey, and I’ve got family who’ve got more than one eye on it.

‘It’s within the family now and we all want Portsmouth to do well, so hopefully next season they are still in the Championship.’

