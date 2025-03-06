Reuben Swann appearing against the Hawks in July, the club he has since joined on a season-long loan. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Pompey’s long-term project has undergone a course of ‘tough love’ - but John Mousinho is convinced the summer signing is on the right track.

Reuben Swann’s Blues progress has largely gone under-the-radar, having not been included in a single first-team squad this season.

North has a hugely impressive track record of handling young talent, established through two productive decades spent coaching in Pompey’s youth set-up before his Westleigh Park appointment as head coach last summer.

Now he has been challenged with bringing former AFC Sudbury midfielder up to speed following his June 2024 arrival on the south coast.

And Mousinho is pleased with how Swann is developing away from Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘Reuben is good, he’s picking up more minutes now recently for Havant. It has been a bit stop-start in terms of his loan so far.

‘But when he’s done well, he has come off the bench and done brilliantly. It’s about trying to sustain that from a fitness standpoint for Reuben and for him to learn the requirements of what it’s like at any level - particularly when you have the demands and competitiveness of Havant’s league.

‘We’re really lucky because Shaun North comes in twice a week, so we still speak to him and get the updates.

‘Northy is constantly pushing him, there's a bit of tough love there as well in terms of how we need to improve Reuben, and we are really pleased with the loan.

‘I think he’s improved massively. When we first got him in the building around this time last year on trial, we were very impressed by what we saw. There was a load of refinement needed.

‘Fitness is a big thing with Reuben. Making sure he stays fit and then making sure he pushes himself in terms of his cardiovascular fitness and the amount we need him to run - and he’s doing that.’

Bench duty for Hawks

Swann has so far totalled six goals in 30 appearances for the Hawks since starting the season-long arrangement in August.

Of those, just seven have been starts, with the attacking midfielder primarily used off the bench in their Southern League Premier South campaign.

However, he was an unused substitute in the midweek goalless draw at Tiverton Town, which left North’s men in sixth spot, four points adrift of the play-off places.

Nonetheless, Swann, who is contracted with the Blues until the summer of 2026, is gleaning precious experience from his Westleigh Park stay.

Mousinho added: ‘Reuben’s getting up to scratch with fitness expectations. His talent is definitely there, he just needs to keep going.’