Derby County are the latest team to enter the chase for Karamoko Dembele, according to reports.

Pompey’s Championship rivals are said to be keen on bringing in the exciting attacking talent, who made a big impact on League One last term while on loan with Blackpool.

The Rams are reportedly looking at either a loan or a permanent deal for Dembele, who has a raft of teams chasing his signature this summer.

It promises to be an intense battle to land the former Celtic youngster in the weeks ahead, with the likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday all said to be vying for the 21-year-old.

John Mousinho is known to be an admirer of Dembele, with the talent who plays for French outfit Brest an example of the kind of target the Blues are looking to move for this summer.

Pompey are realistic about the prospect of bringing in the former Celtic youngster, however, amid such a stacked race to secure Dembele’s services.

The London-born talent bagged nine goals and 14 assists for Blackpool last season, marking him out as one of the brightest talents in the EFL.

That has piqued the interest of Derby, according to Football Insider, though it remains to be seen what their avenue would be to completing a deal.

Pompey are moving on with their transfer business, as the window opens for summer activity today.

Barnsley defender Jordan Williams is in their sights, as the Tykes captain becomes a free agent after six years at Oakwell.

The 24-year-old fits the bill in terms of profile for signings this summer who can be developed and improved in value, while bringing the pace sought in the right-back position.

Oxford winger Josh Murphy is a player sought by Pompey, along with a number of other clubs, after playing a key role in helping the U’s into the Championship.

Crystal Palace’s Jadan Raymond is another attacking option being eyed, with the Blues missing out on the winger in the January window.