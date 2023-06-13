Transfer gossip: Former Charlton & Norwich winger closing in on Portsmouth exit as rivals agree deal
That’s according Football Insider, who revealed the winger is closing in on a move to League One rivals Lincoln.
It has been reported that the Imps have agreed a deal to sign the 25-year-old for an undisclosed fee this summer.
News of a deal comes five months after Hackett was tipped with a deadline day switch to the Imps in January.
Pompey rejected a late approach from Mark Kennedy’s men, with John Mousinho looking to keep the winger amongst his ranks for the second half of the season.
However, a switch now appears likely, with the former Bromley man agreeing personal terms ahead of his Fratton exit.
The winger has 12 months remaining on his current terms at PO4 after he penned a two-year deal in 2022.
The News understands the Blues have received interest in both Hackett and Denver Hume, with the out-of-favour pair’s future’s uncertain.
Last term, the ex-Charlton forward appeared 44 times for Pompey - scoring six goals and registering two assists. Yet, as Mousinho assessed a number of players in the final weeks of the campaign, he was left out of the final three squads against Accrington, Derby and Wycombe.
Following his arrival at PO4 in January 2020, Hackett appeared 79 times for the Blues and scored 11 goals in all competitions.
The 25-year-old joins Paddy Lane as the only contracted wingers currently in the Fratton Park ranks, while Ronan Curtis remains in negotiations over fresh terms.
Gavin Whyte has been tipped with a switch to the south coast following his departure from Cardiff, while reports have claimed Pompey are also eyeing 19-year-old Liverpool winger Harvey Blair.